Phillip Schofield warned ITV ‘could drop him like a stone’ by outspoken CBB star

Phillip Schofield may get ‘dropped like a stone’ by ITV, an outspoken TV star has claimed.

At the weekend, Phil announced he was stepping down from This Morning. It came after claims he had ‘fallen out’ with co-host Holly Willoughby. Meanwhile, a few celebrities spoke out to criticise Phil for his alleged behaviour on the show.

In a statement, Phil said he had “agreed to step down” from the daytime show “in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future”.

Phillip has left This Morning after more than 20 years of hosting (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield at ITV

Now, Celebrity Big Brother star Carole Malone has shared her thoughts and suggested ITV could drop Phil. Speaking on GB News, Carole said: “Here’s my prediction, he won’t do any of those shows [The Soap Awards and Dancing On Ice] in the next six months because I think ITV are probably going to drop him like a stone.”

However, Carole’s comments come after Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Managing Director, Media and Entertainment, confirmed ITV’s relationship with Phil will continue.

He said: “Phillip is hands down one of the best broadcasters of his generation and we thank him for his two decades worth of absolutely terrific television on the This Morning sofa. This Morning is made by one of the best and most diligent teams in television, who produce over 12 hours of live television each week.

Carole spoke about Phil’s exit from This Morning on GB News (Credit: GB News)

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with Phillip starting with The British Soap Awards in June and a brand new peak time series to come.”

Phil Schofield statement

On Saturday (May 20), Phil announced he was stepping down from This Morning. In a statement, the star said: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.”

Holly shared a short statement on Phil’s exit, thanking him for his “experience” and “humour” (Credit: ITV)

Holly then released a rather short statement. She said on her Instagram: “It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

Holly has now taken her half-term break. She’ll return on Monday June 5. On this Monday’s show (May 22), Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary hosted.

At the start of the programme, Alison and Dermot paid a tribute to Phil. Alison said: “Now, we can’t start today’s show without paying tribute to the man who spent the last two decades sitting on the This Morning sofa, Phillip Schofield.”

Alison and Dermot’s tribute to Phil

Dermot went on, saying that everyone on the team and at ITV “want to say a huge thank you to Phil for what he’s done to make the show so special and such a success over the last 21 years”.

