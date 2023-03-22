Phillip Schofield’s plea to This Morning viewer who makes sad confession about coming out as gay

Phillip Schofield made a heartfelt plea to a viewer on This Morning today, who called the show for advice on his love life.

The show’s phone-in saw Vanessa Feltz answer viewers’ questions on relationships where their families are against it.

But Phillip looked shocked after one viewer made an emotional confession about how his parents reacted to his sexuality.

This Morning viewer makes emotional confession during phone-in

Vanessa joined Holly Willoughby and Phil on This Morning today as viewers phoned in to talk about ‘love against the odds’.

Len Albrighton and Janette Steer, who had to wait a very long time to marry, also inspired the phone-in segment.

This is because they were told by their parents that under no circumstances could they get married as Len was going to move to Australia.

But 60 years later the pair could finally tie the knot at the age of 79 and 78.

During the segment, fans called Vanessa for her advice on relationships that their family or friends may be against.

But one caller, Billy, caught Phillip‘s attention as he made a sad confession about coming out as gay.

Billy confessed that he struggled to come out for years, due to the fear that the news would ‘destroy’ his family.

He admitted in an email sent to the show: “For years I’ve felt confused about my sexuality. But knew if I were to come out it would destroy my family and they would be so disappointed in me.

“It took me 20 years to build the courage to accept I was gay. Shortly after I met the love of my life and couldn’t be happier. My family reacted as expected. But it was all worth it to be able to be myself.”

Phillip Schofield issued plea to This Morning viewer who emotionally opened up about coming out as gay

Phillip issues plea to This Morning viewer

Shocked by his confession, Phillip – who came out as gay in 2020 – revealed that it’s ‘a shame’ Billy’s family reacted the way they did.

He replied: “It’s a shame the family reacted like that though.”

Phillip then went on share that he hopes his Billy’s family will ‘come round in time’, before adding that it’s ‘wonderful’ that he found somebody.

Phillip continued: “I hope that maybe the family will come round in time as they should but what a shame to lose a member of the family over something like that.

“But also how wonderful that you’ve found somebody that’s great. Be Happy!”

