Phillip Schofield left This Morning viewers distracted today with his choice of outfit.

Phil and his co-host Holly Willoughby hosted their final show on Friday ahead of their summer break.

They both dressed perfect for summer as Phil opted for a light blue, polka dot shirt with jeans and Converse shoes.

Phillip Schofield dressed down for This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield on This Morning

Usually, Phil wears a shirt and trousers for the programme.

On Friday, viewers couldn’t get over his more casual look and took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Some people weren’t keen on the look.

Phil’s outfit divided viewers today (Credit: ITV)

One person said: “I’m no Gok Wan but not sure Phil suits that shirt. #ThisMorning.”

Another mocked: “Why is Philip wearing his PJ top?”

A third tweeted: “Why is Phil dressed like a 12 year old on no-uniform day?”

However, one said: “@thismorning @Schofe nice summer outfit.”

Another added: “@Schofe @thismorning I am loving the summer relaxed look being spotted the last couple of shows.

Phil also wore a casual look on yesterday’s show (Credit: ITV)

“Looking good and thinking less formal is the way to go.”

It wasn’t just today’s outfit which distracted viewers though.

I’m no Gok Wan but not sure Phil suits that shirt.

On Thursday, Phil wowed in a floral shirt as he and Holly hosted This Morning’s forestival.

Over a yellow t-shirt, Phil wore a short-sleeved shirt, which had butterflies, sunflowers, acorns and other plants printed on it.

One viewer tweeted: “Where you get the shirt from @Schofe that is sharp.”

“Where is Philip’s shirt from my child loves it,” another said. “I would love to be able to get one for them.”

Holly and Phil hosted their final This Morning show today as they’re heading off on their summer break.

