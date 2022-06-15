This Morning host Phillip Schofield opened up about how he was an “enormous disappointment” to his father during an interview with footballer Mason Mount today (June 15).

The This Morning presenter admitted that that he wasn’t a fan of football as he sat with Mason, who was a part of the England team for the World Cup last year.

He then explained that his lack of interest in the sport disappointed his father who was a “great player”.

This Morning host Phillip Schofield admitted he was an ‘enormous disappointment’ to his father (Credit: ITV)

This Morning’s Phillip Schofield on ‘disappointing’ his father

Mason appeared on This Morning today after England was defeated by Hungary, 4-0, in The Nations League last night.

Talking about the sport, Phil admitted that he wasn’t a massive fan of football.

The telly host said: “I’ve said this on here before, I’m not a massive football follower. I’ve got football mates and your husband and they do try.”

Phillip then heartbreakingly confessed that he was an “enormous disappointment” to his father after he failed to show an interest in football.

He said: “I was an enormous disappointment to my father, who was a great player and loved his football.

“However, for all of us, even people we don’t follow on a weekly basis, we all get behind them.”

Mason Mount admitted he feels the support of his fans ‘massively’ and wants to make them proud (Credit: ITV)

Mason Mount wants to ‘make the nation proud’

Talking to Mason, Phil then asked whether he could feel the support from fans “lifting you up” during the game.

The football player admitted that he feels the support for his team “massively” and he wants to “make the nation proud”, despite their string of losses in The Nations League.

He said: “The way everyone got together during the Euros, when you see videos of all the fans, all the beers flying and everyone’s together enjoying it and having dun.

“They’re the moments that make you proud. We want to make the nation proud and keep moving forward.”

