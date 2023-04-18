Phillip Schofield gives generous gift to This Morning caller as they detail marital woes

Phillip Schofield sweetly stepped in to cheer up a distressed This Morning caller on Tuesday (April 18).

When ‘Denise’ opened up about her unhappy marriage, Phil and co-host Rochelle Humes were visibly saddened.

During the show’s Dear Deidre segment, ‘Denise’ explained that her husband hadn’t even wished her happy birthday that day. And even though she makes her partner breakfast in bed each morning, he never says thanks. The caller added that he makes no effort with the housework, never compliments her and doesn’t want to take her out.

After hearing the sad story Phil decided it was high time to treat the caller to a birthday weekend away.

He brought up the idea of an indulgent spa weekend for her and a friend. Phil, 61, then added: “We’ll pay for it.” He also made it clear that her partner would not be invited: “He can get his own breakfast that morning.”

The presenter’s sweet gesture had many fans in raptures. One viewer said: “So sweet of him to send that woman away. She deserves it.”

Another chimed in: “Cute of Phil to gift that lady a weekend away. Her husband sounds EVIL.”

Back to work for Phil

Phillip got back to work on Tuesday (17 April) after several weeks off while his brother was on trial for child sex offences. And not everyone was thrilled to see the veteran presenter back, with some fans calling for a This Morning shake-up.

His co-star Holly Willoughby has yet to return as she’s suffering from the shingles. Speaking on Instagram, Holly said: “Hi just to let you know I may be away for the rest of the week as I have Shingles. I’ll be back as soon as I’m better. Huge love. Holly.”

