Phillip Schofield frowning on This Morning
TV

Phillip Schofield gives generous gift to This Morning caller as they detail marital woes

Spa break on Phil!

By Entertainment Daily
| Updated:

Phillip Schofield sweetly stepped in to cheer up a distressed This Morning caller on Tuesday (April 18).

When ‘Denise’ opened up about her unhappy marriage, Phil and co-host Rochelle Humes were visibly saddened.

During the show’s Dear Deidre segment, ‘Denise’ explained that her husband hadn’t even wished her happy birthday that day. And even though she makes her partner breakfast in bed each morning, he never says thanks. The caller added that he makes no effort with the housework, never compliments her and doesn’t want to take her out.

Phillip Schofield Rochelle Humes This Morning
Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes co-host Tuesday’s This Morning (Credit: YouTube / This Morning)

Phillip Schofield on This Morning

After hearing the sad story Phil decided it was high time to treat the caller to a birthday weekend away.

He brought up the idea of an indulgent spa weekend for her and a friend. Phil, 61, then added: “We’ll pay for it.” He also made it clear that her partner would not be invited: “He can get his own breakfast that morning.”

We’ll pay for it! He can get his own breakfast that morning.

The presenter’s sweet gesture had many fans in raptures. One viewer said: “So sweet of him to send that woman away. She deserves it.”

Another chimed in: “Cute of Phil to gift that lady a weekend away. Her husband sounds EVIL.”

Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes on This Morning
Phillip Schofield is back on This Morning alongside Rochelle Humes (Credit: YouTube / This Morning)

Back to work for Phil

Phillip got back to work on Tuesday (17 April) after several weeks off while his brother was on trial for child sex offences. And not everyone was thrilled to see the veteran presenter back, with some fans calling for a This Morning shake-up.

His co-star Holly Willoughby has yet to return as she’s suffering from the shingles. Speaking on Instagram, Holly said: “Hi just to let you know I may be away for the rest of the week as I have Shingles. I’ll be back as soon as I’m better. Huge love. Holly.”

YouTube video player

Read more: Phillip Schofield sends message to Holly as she’s replaced on This Morning amid illness

What do you think of Phil’s generous gift? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to have your say.

Related Topics

Phillip Schofield Rochelle Humes This Morning

Trending Articles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry look serious in outings
Meghan accused of ‘brainwashing’ Harry into ‘hating’ his family: ‘He’s been left out to dry’
Simon Cowell comp image with son Eric
Simon Cowell drops baby bombshell as he longs for second child at 63
Paul O'Grady smiling / Andre Portasio smiling
Paul O’Grady’s husband reveals new funeral details as he invites locals to procession to honour star
Fern Britton smiling on Good Morning Britain
Fern Britton fans offer support as she ‘waves goodbye’ to loved one amid huge life change
King Charles looking stern / Meghan Markle looking shy
King Charles makes surprising Prince Harry and Meghan move ahead of coronation in latest ‘olive branch’
Bradley Walsh and son Barney
Breaking Dad: Bradley Walsh’s emotional confession about son Barney