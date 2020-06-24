Phillip Schofield savages This Morning viewer for complaining about show ‘rushing’ segments

TV's Phillip Schofield has hit back after a This Morning viewer slammed the show for their 'bad timings'.

The Twitter user admitted to feeling "annoyed" with the the ill timed structure of interviews on the daytime show as well as Lorraine and Good Morning Britain.

However, Phil responded to the complaint and insisted they "very occasionally we just run out of time".

Phillip Schofield hit back after the This Morning viewer complained about interview times (Credit: ITV)

The viewer wrote: "One thing that really annoys me at the moment is the ill-timed structure of interviews on @GMB @ThisMorning @Lorraine.

"Can you please structure your shows and timings better."

Phil simply replied with a question mark.

? — Phillip Schofield (@Schofe) June 23, 2020

The viewer then said: "Hi Phil, you've got to admit, cramming 'The Morning View' into the last 4 mins of a show plus cutting off a contributor who is quite emotional about meeting her parents for the first time in months isn't good?"

Phil hits back

Phil replied: "I’ll look forward to reading your producer CV.

"VERY occasionally we just run out of time."

One other Twitter user found the exchange amusing and wrote: "Basically Rob, Phil is telling you to [expletive] right off... Just more politely than me."

However, others defended the show.

Phil and co-star Holly Willoughby on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

One added: "Ummm....there’s a global pandemic going on! We’re lucky to have live TV even airing!"

Another wrote: "Think yourself lucky we have any live TV to watch at the moment!"

Meanwhile, on Wednesday's show, Phil and co-star Holly Willoughby had to clarify comments about the new lockdown rules.

Viewers slammed Alice for claiming people in England could travel to their holiday homes in Wales and Scotland from July 4.

On Tuesday, Boris Johnson announced the hospitality industry in England will reopen on July 4, including restaurants, pubs and hairdressers.

Consumer expert Alice Beer was asked about the travel restrictions and how England differs from Scotland and Wales.

Alice claimed people from England could travel to holiday homes in Wales and Scotland (Credit: ITV)

Phil: "So can you go from your house to a cottage in Wales?"

Alice replied: "Yes you can. You can go to your second home. This is all from July the 4th in England. Of course, it's going to be difficult."

However, viewers branded her comments "incorrect" and "irresponsible" as Wales has different rules to England.

Holly and Phil clarify

Following criticism from viewers, Holly and Phil clarified her comments after an advert break.

Holly said: "We just wanted to clarify something Alice Beer said earlier."

Holly and Phil clarified Alice's comments after viewers complained (Credit: ITV)

Phil: "She advised that we'd be able to travel to Wales on holiday from July 4th, but it's worth noting that Wales still has some different lockdown restrictions in place."

