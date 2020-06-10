Phillip Schofield reveals hilarious moment Prince Philip called him an 'idiot'

TV's Phillip Schofield has revealed Prince Philip jokingly called him an "idiot" during an interview.

On Wednesday's This Morning, Phil and Holly Willoughby paid tribute to Philip to celebrate his 99th birthday today (June 10).

Phil recalled the moment he spoke to Philip, 99, during the 60th anniversary of the Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Phillip Schofield has revealed Prince Philip jokingly called him an "idiot" during an interview (Credit: ITV)

What happened?

Phil said: "You can’t ask him questions about himself because he won’t talk about himself.

"As I told him I’d done the wing walk we chatted about that for a bit and then he wandered off.

"Someone said to me in the crew, ‘he’s beckoning you over.'"

Phil continued: "I walked over and he said, 'I wanted to introduce you to this man. He’s jumping out of a plane, you’re walking on top of it.

Phil said he met the Duke at the 60th anniversary of the Duke of Edinburgh Award (Credit: ITV)

"'Thought it’d introduce two idiots together. Don't kill yourself.'"

Meanwhile, members of the royal family have sent messages to Philip to mark his birthday.

To mark the occasion, the palace released an official picture of the Duke with the Queen.

The new image was taken last week in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle, where the Queen and Prince Philip are isolating together.

Prince William and his wife Catherine were among the first to post their best wishes to the Duke.

Prince Philip is 99 today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sharing a gallery of snaps, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote: "Wishing a very happy 99th birthday to the Duke of Edinburgh!

"Swipe to see a new photograph of Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, released by the royal family to celebrate his birthday today."

Clarence House also released a throwback image of Philip with his son, Prince Charles.

It was captioned: "Wishing The Duke of Edinburgh a very happy 99th birthday!"

According to reports, Philip is planning a low-key day of celebrations.

Due to social distancing, Philip will reportedly chat with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren via video call or phone call.

