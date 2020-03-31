Phillip Schofield fears Prince Harry ‘isn’t wired’ for LA as he and 'Meghan set up home in US'

TV's Phillip Schofield has said he doesn't think Prince Harry is "wired" to live in Los Angeles.

Harry and wife Meghan Markle officially step down from their senior royal roles today (March 31) and are currently residing in the United States.

It's been reported that the couple are house hunting in California - where Meghan's mother Doria Ragland lives.

Phillip Schofield said he doesn't think Prince Harry is "wired" to live in Los Angeles (Credit: ITV)

Speaking about Meghan and Harry's decision to potentially move to Los Angeles, Phil shared his thoughts on This Morning on Tuesday, March 31.

He said: "LA is Meghan's place. Harry doesn't seem wired for LA. He's countryside, he's charitable organisations in the UK and beyond.

LA is Meghan's place, Harry doesn't seem wired for LA.

"He's got a love for Africa."

Therefore, Phil asked how Harry is "going to settle in LA".

Royal expert Camilla Tominey said: "Well it's the million-dollar question.

"This idea as well that he will be separated from all of the palace advisors, a life he has known and his friends and family is the choice he has made."

Prince Harry and Meghan have officially stepped down from royal life (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She added: "We'll see how that fairs in due course."

After that, Camilla claimed that Meghan and Harry are "setting up shop as celebrities" now.

What did she say?

She continued: "They are essentially setting up shop now as celebrities.

"They are no longer carrying their royal title officially and they are now on the red carpet with the rest of the A-listers.

"We understand that at the moment they are still using the same accommodation setup as they had in Canada.

"So we think borrowing or renting a home from somebody.

Camilla said the couple are "setting up shop now as celebrities" (Credit: ITV)

"There's talk of them trying to move to somewhere on the Pacific Coast Highway, which is a hotspot for celebrities such as Jennifer Anitson and Courtney Cox."

Meghan and Harry's privacy aims

However, Camilla said: "But it's an interesting move when you consider they're trying to go from being in the limelight to having a quiet life.

"We all know what LA is like, particularly in regard to the paparazzi."

In conclusion, Camilla said: "I would imagine they would be more bothered there than if they continued to live at Frogmore Cottage."

