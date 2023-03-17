Phillip Schofield admits he’s ‘made massive mistake’: ‘It’s the worst I’ve ever done’

In Phillip Schofield news, the 61-year-old made a shock admission in a new Dancing On Ice clip that was released today (Friday, March 17).

The This Morning star revealed that he’d made a “massive mistake”, branding it the “worst I’ve ever done”.

Who correctly predicted the winner? Did someone have insider knowledge? 👀 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/eOVvYNXnap — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) March 17, 2023

Phillip Schofield news: Star makes Dancing On Ice confession

Earlier today, a new video was uploaded to the the official Dancing On Ice social media accounts.

The video, which was filmed not long after the final of the competiton last Sunday (March 12).

In the video, Phillip, alongside Holly Willoughby, Oti Mabuse, Ashley Banjo, and Christopher Dean, showed each other who they’d predicted to win the show, way back before “anybody had skated”.

Each star had written their predicted winner on a piece of paper, before sealing it in a gold envelope.

In the video, the star’s opened their envelopes.

“Way back before anyone skated, we were picking who we thought was going to win,” Phillip explained.

Phillip shared his prediction (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield news: This Morning star ‘makes massive mistake’

It was at this point, Phillip confessed to have made a mistake.

“I’ve made a massive mistake,” he admitted.

“It’s the worst I’ve ever done,” he then continued.

“Because I went off what people were saying backstage,” Phillip explained. “And I listened. People were saying ‘Oh my god, really one to watch, one to watch’,” he continued.

“I’ve waited nine weeks for this,” Holly quipped.

“This is the worst…oh, there’s nothing in it, what a shame,” he joked as he opened his envelope.

Phillip predicted Ekin-Su would win! (Credit: ITV)

Phil’s massive mistake revealed!

It was then that Phillip revealed that he’d predicted that Ekin-Su would win Dancing On Ice 2o23!

“No, you won’t believe what I’ve done. Ekin-Su!” he said, as his co-stars fell about laughing.

Ekin-Su was a favourite to win before the show began, however she was soon shown the door, exiting the competition in week four.

“I loved watching Ekin-Su,” Holly confessed. “I loved watching her too,” Phillip said.

“Close,” Ashley quipped.

Meanwhile, Holly revealed that she’d predicted The Vivienne would win. Ashley said Joey Essex, whilst Oti predicted The Vivienne.

Christopher was closest, predicting either Nile Wilson or Vivienne would win. Jane Torvill appeared at the end of the video to reveal she’d predicted The Vivienne to emerge victorious too.

