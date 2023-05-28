The Loose Women cast were reportedly left worried for the “troubled” young lover of Phillip Schofield – with one even making a formal complaint to bosses, it’s claimed.

Phillip, 61, stunned the nation on Friday (May 26) after he confessed he had an affair with a young employee at This Morning. The former national treasure also admitted to covering up the fling, and that he lied to bosses, co-stars and his own lawyers about it.

And now, following the shocking news, the drama has spilled over into the Loose Women cast.

The TV star’s lover was apparently moved to Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield admits to affair with ITV lover

Phillip sensationally left This Morning after 21 years last weekend following an unrelated incident – but a major fallout soon followed.

On Friday he admitted to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with an ITV employee. In his statement, he divulged details about his “on/off” but “consensual” relationship with a young worker at This Morning. He also confessed to covering up the fling, which happened during his 30-year marriage to Stephanie Lowe.

ITV insisted it launched an investigation back in 2020, but “both parties were questioned and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours”.

Loose Women ‘livid’ over Phillip Schofield news

And now reports have now claimed that his unnamed young lover was moved to Loose Women from This Morning after things “turned sour” between them. But the move didn’t go down well with some of the Loose ladies – who were apparently left “livid”.

He’s very troubled now. What if he can’t cope?

What’s more, one of the stars of the show apparently registered a formal complaint to ITV bosses about the situation.

Apparently one Loose lady made a formal complaint (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women worry for Phillip’s lover

Mail Online’s Dan Wootton claimed: “I spoke to a number of the Loose Women presenters personally who were livid and worried that they were having to deal with the very real fallout of Phillip‘s mixed up professional and personal life.

“At least one of the stars had made a formal complaint to management. Another told me: ‘We shouldn’t be having to deal with Phillip’s messed up situation. We love [the young worker] but he’s very troubled now. What if he can’t cope?'”

An ITV spokesperson said: “Ruth Langsford’s complaint referred to Phillip cutting her off on air – not anything else.”

