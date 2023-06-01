Phillip Schofield ‘needs to batten down the hatches’ amid ‘fears it could end in tragedy’

Phillip Schofield has been advised to “sincerely apologise and batten down the hatches” as the fall-out from the former ITV star’s affair scandal has continued.

Schofield quit This Morning on May 20, then later confirmed he “lied” to ITV bosses. He admitted he had an “unwise but not illegal affair with a younger colleague”. ITV cut all ties with him. Since then, Eamonn Holmes has accused ITV bosses of “covering up” his affair. ITV also announced an external investigation.

Celebs such as Kerry Katona and Jodie Marsh have since spoken out about their negative experiences with Schofield. Safe to stay, it has been a turbulent few weeks for the former This Morning star. Now, PR and Crisis Management expert Edward Coram James, from GoUp, has advised what Phillip should do in his “incredibly challenging position”.

Phillip Schofield has had all ties cut with ITV (Credit: Youtube)

‘It could end in tragedy’ warns crisis expert on Phillip Schofield

Edward warned that it is important to consider the mental health of Phillip Schofield and his former ‘lover’ following the fall-out from the scandal. He explained: “Often, when my firm takes calls from individuals in media crisis, 50% of our job is to play agony aunt and help contextualise what they are going through psychologically. Explaining that there are a great many people that go through the same things every month. After being chucked about a bit, come through the other side okay.”

Edward advised former ITV star Phillip Schofield to “sincerely apologise, take stock, baton down the hatches and wait out the turbulence.” As, he warned these media storms can “end in tragedy”. He added: “Make no mistake, it always takes its toll and can end in tragedy. Such as with Caroline Flack or Brenda Leyland. The media has a moral responsibility to make sure that their narrative matches the crime.”

Edward also explained his “early statements did not help him”. He added Schofield could “be accused of headless chicken and panic syndrome”. He has not made a public statement since the beginning of this week, May 29, when he spoke out against claims of toxicity on This Morning.

The ‘end’ of Holly and Phil’s careers have been predicted following the scandal (Credit: Youtube)

Phil’s ‘mysterious, slightly obsequious’ did not help him

But Edward thinks Schofield released “mysterious, slightly obsequious statements” which didn’t help his case. Edward shared the statement he thinks the presenter should’ve released. It reads: “A number of years ago, I had an extramarital affair with a younger colleague. The affair was consensual, legal and based on real feelings. However, because I was married, had not yet come out as a gay man and due to the age difference, we called it off.

“To be clear, legal and consensual as it may have been, the relationship was clearly inappropriate and I am filled with remorse about how my actions will have affected everyone involved, especially as those involved are people that I care about deeply. Truly and profoundly sorry to my then wife, who I love, admire and respect, my family, for the hurt and embarrassment that this revelation will cause them and to my colleague, who I respect and admire hugely and does not deserve to be a part of this.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions, and would ask for privacy for all of us while we handle this as friends and family. I do not have any further comment at this time.”

Edward claims that “owning the mistake and properly apologising for it” would have “taken the sting out of the headlines”. But he warned that, so far, it could be the “end of careers” for Holly and Phil, and the “career undoing” for ITV executives.

