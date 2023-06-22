Phillip Schofield appears concerned
TV

Phillip Schofield’s former lover will ‘have his say’ in inquiry following ITV’s grilling

'Many people close to the situation will be asked questions'

By Robert Leigh

The former lover of Phillip Schofield will “have his say” into the ITV inquiry over their alleged affair, reports claim.

Ex This Morning co-host Phillip quit the show in May after fronting the flagship daytime series for over 20 years.

Several days later the 61-year-old resigned from ITV entirely after admitting to a “consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague”.

Furthermore, it is now reported the unidentified runner will be quizzed by a barrister as part of a “very thorough investigation”.

Dame Carolyn McCall speaks
Dame Carolyn McCall faced MPs last week (Credit: Sky News YouTube)

Phillip Schofield – ITV inquiry news

According to MailOnline, sources reckon Phillip’s ex lover was not questioned by ITV bosses in the manner that has been claimed.

However, ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall told MPs last week that Phillip and the runner “categorically denied” any affair.

She said: “I think [Person X] was asked the question [concerning whether an affair was taking place] twelve times. At each stage, he categorically denied it.”

Additionally, Dame Carolyn added: “There was only hearsay and rumour and speculation. Nobody on the board would have turned a blind eye to something as serious as this.”

Phillip Schofield poses for cameras
Phillip Schofield quit ITV at the end of May (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘There will be a very thorough investigation’

However, MailOnline’s insider is reported to have claimed: “ITV has kept in touch with the man and there will be a very thorough investigation, where many people close to the situation will be asked questions.

It will be his chance to have his say.

“It will be his chance to have his say. It could most definitely lead to some difficult reading for ITV’s bosses if it turns out that he says he wasn’t asked about the relationship twelve times.”

Furthermore, the tabloid website’s report also suggests Holly Willoughby, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary could participate in the independent review.

Additionally, others who have worked on the series – such as Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford – are tipped to feature, too.

ED! has approached representatives for Phillip Schofield, ITV, and This Morning for comment.

Read more: Phillip Schofield breaks cover as he celebrates his mum’s 87th birthday

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

ITV Phillip Schofield This Morning

Trending Articles

EastEnders star James Bye speaks to the camera, his wife looks at him
James Bye and wife Victoria announce birth of fourth child after ‘long labour’ with ‘ups and downs’
EastEnders' Cindy Beale/ Rose Knight, the EastEnders logo and background of the Thames
EastEnders spoilers tonight: After weeks of speculation the truth about Rose Knight is FINALLY revealed
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Prince Harry to make return to royal life without wife Meghan following latest blow?
Gino, Dermot and Holly smile on This Morning
Gino D’Acampo leaves Dermot and Holly uncomfortable with Phillip Schofield ‘dig’
Woman in hospital bed / light shining through clouds
Woman who ‘died for three minutes’ shares shock details on what she saw and felt
Joe Swash mid conversation and Stacey Solomon smiling
Stacey Solomon addresses having another baby just months after welcoming daughter Belle