Phillip Schofield’s former lover will ‘have his say’ in inquiry following ITV’s grilling

The former lover of Phillip Schofield will “have his say” into the ITV inquiry over their alleged affair, reports claim.

Ex This Morning co-host Phillip quit the show in May after fronting the flagship daytime series for over 20 years.

Several days later the 61-year-old resigned from ITV entirely after admitting to a “consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague”.

Furthermore, it is now reported the unidentified runner will be quizzed by a barrister as part of a “very thorough investigation”.

Dame Carolyn McCall faced MPs last week (Credit: Sky News YouTube)

Phillip Schofield – ITV inquiry news

According to MailOnline, sources reckon Phillip’s ex lover was not questioned by ITV bosses in the manner that has been claimed.

However, ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall told MPs last week that Phillip and the runner “categorically denied” any affair.

She said: “I think [Person X] was asked the question [concerning whether an affair was taking place] twelve times. At each stage, he categorically denied it.”

Additionally, Dame Carolyn added: “There was only hearsay and rumour and speculation. Nobody on the board would have turned a blind eye to something as serious as this.”

Phillip Schofield quit ITV at the end of May (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘There will be a very thorough investigation’

However, MailOnline’s insider is reported to have claimed: “ITV has kept in touch with the man and there will be a very thorough investigation, where many people close to the situation will be asked questions.

It will be his chance to have his say.

“It will be his chance to have his say. It could most definitely lead to some difficult reading for ITV’s bosses if it turns out that he says he wasn’t asked about the relationship twelve times.”

Furthermore, the tabloid website’s report also suggests Holly Willoughby, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary could participate in the independent review.

Additionally, others who have worked on the series – such as Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford – are tipped to feature, too.

ED! has approached representatives for Phillip Schofield, ITV, and This Morning for comment.

