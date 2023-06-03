The mother of Caroline Flack has sent a message to Phillip Schofield after his intense BBC interview.

Phillip, 61, sat down with the broadcaster to shed light on the bombshell news he had an affair with a younger male colleague on This Morning.

The former ITV star offered his apologies for being dishonest about the affair.

Phillip has pointed towards a fragile state of mind (Credit: BBC)

Phillip Schofield interview: Caroline Flack comparison

He also spoke about his fragile mental health, and appeared to compare himself to late TV presenter Caroline.

Caroline died in February 2020. A coroner ruled she took her own life. At the time she was facing an allegation of assault against her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

However, Phillip’s comparison has not been welcomed by some of Caroline’s friends and loved ones. He said: “How much do you want a man to take, and are you truly only happy when he’s dead? And this is how Caroline Flack felt. And it didn’t stop. I know I’ve done something wrong and I’ve owned up to doing something wrong.”

As a result, a source close to Caroline’s loved ones told The Mail: “It is absolutely unbelievable that Phil would do this. What a low blow from him. We just don’t get why he would compare himself to Caroline. It came from nowhere, Caroline had her own troubles that even she felt nobody could relate to. So how Phil could is lost to those who loved Caroline so dearly.”

Caroline Flack died in 2020 (Credit: Splash News)

Caroline Flack’s mother speaks out

However, Caroline’s mum, Christine, has spoken directly about Phillip’s ongoing public scrutiny.

Speaking on Newsnight last night (June 2), she said that Phil and his former lover were going through “an awful time”. Meanwhile, she warned them “not to do anything silly”.

He’s lost his job, he’s lost his world. I think that’s enough.

“He knew Caroline and I must say, when she died he was very upset,” Christine explained. “And I think he’s now realising even more what she went through. Being in the media he knew what she was going through. He’s trying to put things straight. But I don’t think it will end there. He’s lost his job, he’s lost his world. I think that’s enough. I think that’s enough for anybody.”

Elsewhere, Holly Willoughby is returning to This Morning on Monday (June 5), after an extended break.

She will be joined by Josie Gibson in what will be her first show since Phillip resigned last month.

