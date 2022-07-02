Phillip Schofield beams with Alison Hammond as he enjoys Pride parade with ITV stars

Phillip Schofield took to Instagram as he joined a host of ITV stars to celebrate Pride in London today (Saturday July 2).

Fellow This Morning presenter Alison Hammond was also part of the ITV crew at the march, the first since 2019.

Instagram Stories shared by Phillip and Loose Women panelists such as Judi Love gave followers a glimpse of the festivities.

Pride is taking place in London for the first time since the global pandemic began (Credit: Instagram)

Phillip Schofield on Instagram

Phillip’s uploads included a shot of him looking absolutely joyous as he stands behind pal Alison.

“A day with the legend that is Alison Hammond,” he captioned the snap, showing her wrapped in a rainbow shawl.

Phillip Schofield and Alison Hammond look to be having a wonderful time at Pride (Credit: Instagram)

Another Story post he shared from earlier this afternoon was a selfie taken by Alison. Also included in the pic was Loose Women pundits Linda Robson, Judi and Charlene White standing around him.

He captioned that pic: “Me and the girls.”

Phillip with fellow ITV stars Alison Hammond, Linda Robson, Judie Love and Charlene White (Credit: Instagram)

Lorraine Kelly joins in

A third Story revealed Lorraine Kelly was also taking part in the fun.

And it seems ITV production staff may have been part of the throng crowding around Phillip, kicking back with a very casual pose, and Alison.

Happy Pride Day gorgeous team.

This time Phil added the caption: “Happy Pride Day gorgeous team.”

Lorraine Kelly also attended (Credit: Instagram)

Judi made it apparent via her Instagram account that Gok Wan was ITV’s resident DJ at the event.

But Lorraine’s daughter Rosie also captured footage of Alison looking very hand on the decks, too.

Gok Wan in charge of the tunes (Credit: Instagram)

Are Phillip Schofield and wife Stephanie still married?

Phillip came out as gay on This Morning back in 2020.

He has been married to Stephanie Lowe since 1993 and they share two daughters together.

Back in March 2021, Phillip revealed he and Stephanie hadn’t discussed divorce.

And earlier this week they enjoyed a day out at Wimbledon with Holly Willoughby and her husband Dan Baldwin.

