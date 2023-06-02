Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby won’t be reconciling anytime soon, a relationship expert has claimed.

The relationship experts’ claims come after Phillip confessed today (Friday, June 2) that his friendship with Holly is over.

Phillip has done a couple of interview (Credit: BBC)

Phillip Schofield claims friendship with Holly Willoughby is over

Today saw a couple of new interviews with Phillip drop. In an interview with The Sun, Phillip discusses his affair, as well as the subsequent fallout from it.

In the interview, he confessed that he’d considered taking his own life in the past week. He also revealed that his friendship with Holly is over.

When the news of Phillip’s affair hit the headlines, Holly released a statement. “When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie,” he said.

“I’ve lost my best friend. I let her down,” Phillip said. “Holly did not know [about the affair]. And she was one of the first texts that I sent, to say, ‘I am so, so sorry that I lied to you’,” he then continued.

“She didn’t reply and I understand why she didn’t reply, as well. So yeah. If anyone is in any way linking Holly to this; that is ­absolutely, wholly untrue.”

Will Holly ever forgive Phillip? (Credit: ITV)

Relationship expert slams Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield reconciliation

It doesn’t sound like Holly and Phillip are going to reconcile anytime soon either. According to a relationship expert, Phil has “shattered” the trust between himself and Holly – and it’s down to her now whether to reconcile.

Tina Wilson, a relationship expert and founder of Wingman, spoke exclusively to ED! about the situation.

“I feel there is a long way to go for Holly and Phillip to repair their relationship,” she said. “With any hope of fixing their friendship, they must both have an open and honest conversation but this first starts with communication.

“The ball is in Holly’s court and only time will tell if she reaches out to Phillip privately now, or in light of Phillips’s revelation, she’ll choose to address things publicly, as she has done so far, via her Instagram stories,” she then said.

Will Phil and Holly ever be friends again? (Credit: ITV)

What next for Phillip and Holly?

Tina then continued. She speculated that Holly may break her silence on This Morning on Monday (June 5).

She then said: “In friendships, trust is a big factor in helping build back to any form of relationship, and Holly and Phil must slowly build up trust again if they ever get back on talking terms.

Tina then continued, saying the trust between the This Morning presenters has been “shattered”.

“However, the trust has been shattered and Holly is “ghosting” Phillip at the moment, so whether they are able to break the ice and start talking, is up to them individually.”

Holly is set to return to This Morning on Monday with a new co-presenter in the form of Josie Gibson.

Read more: Phillip Schofield accused of ‘acting’ as angry Brits blast ‘and the BAFTA for best actor goes to…’

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.