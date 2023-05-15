Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby ‘firmly keeping to script’ amid ‘awkward’ behaviour on This Morning return

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield returned to This Morning today following claims their friendship has ‘cooled’.

The pair have been at the centre of headlines recently as reports claim they barely speak off camera. Phil recently spoke out about their friendship, calling Holly his “best friend” and “rock”.

Holly and Phil made their return to This Morning on Monday (May 15), and a body language expert has weighed in on their behaviour.

Phil and Holly returned to This Morning today following the ‘fallout’ claims (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning today

Speaking to Entertainment Daily!, body language expert Adrianne Carter said: “There’s not much eye contact between the two of them. They’re firmly keeping to the script! By reading the script they don’t need to make eye contact, they can keep eyes forward or focussed on their guests.”

She added: “Phillip seems more awkward and showing lots of tight lips and polite smiles…”

It comes after claims the pair’s friendship has ‘cooled’ in recent weeks. Sources have alleged that they ‘barely speak’ off camera.

Phil and Holly have faced claims of a ‘fallout’ (Credit: ITV)

Last week, Phil issued a statement about his friendship with Holly. He admitted they haven’t had an easy time lately. Speaking to The Sun, the presenter said: “As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We’re the best of friends — as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

“Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her. The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us. My family went through a real ordeal.”

He added: “And Holly’s support throughout meant the world to me, as did the support of my bosses at ITV, my editor Martin Frizell and the whole This Morning family, including our amazing viewers.”

Have Phil and Holly fallen out? (Credit: ITV)

Have Phil and Holly fallen out?

A source previously claimed to The Sun: “Holly adores This Morning and for the first time in 14 years she has made it clear that should Phil ever leave she would want to stay. They are separate entities. To those around them on set, it has become clear recently that Holly and Phil are not as close as they once were.”

There’s not much eye contact between the two of them. They’re firmly keeping to the script!

ED! contacted reps for Holly and Phil for comment on the reports they’ve fallen out.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.