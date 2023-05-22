Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby to quit Dancing On Ice roles ahead of next series?

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are no longer hosting This Morning together after more than a decade.

At the weekend, Phil announced he was stepping down from the daytime show with “immediate effect”. In a statement, he said: “I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.”

It came amid claims that his and Holly’s friendship had ‘cooled’. Now Phil isn’t hosting This Morning with Holly, some bookies are predicting they’ll both exit Dancing On Ice ahead of the 2024 series.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on Dancing On Ice

Dancing On Ice is expected to make a return early next year. But will Holly and Phil reunite to host together?

Bookmakers Casinos En Ligne has placed odds on neither Holly or Phil presenting Dancing On Ice at evens. Meanwhile, odds on Holly hosting with another TV star is also at evens.

Odds on Holly and Phil hosting together is placed at 10/1. Phil hosting with another TV star has odds of 33/1.

The bookies also threw some names into the mix. Ashley Banjo has odds of 4/1 to host on his own, 8/1 to host with Holly and 50/1 to present with Phil.

Other names predicted are Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, Stephen Mulhern and Amanda Holden.

So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.

The reports come after Phil confirmed his This Morning exit. In a statement on Saturday, Phil said: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story. Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

Phillip Schofield statement

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.”

Meanwhile, Holly said on her Instagram: “It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

ED! contacted reps for ITV for comment.

