Phillip Schofield reveals life-changing moment that led to him breaking down over the summer

Phillip Schofield underwent eye surgery during his summer break and today he issued an update.

The presenter returned to This Morning after the summer off with his co-star Holly Willoughby.

Over the summer, Phil had an operation on his eye to remove ‘floaters’ which affected his vision.

Phil admitted he was left in tears over the results of his surgery

Phillip Schofield on eye surgery

Speaking to Holly about how he felt after the operation, Phil said: “Absolutely amazing. We’re going to talk about it a little bit later on in the show.”

He continued: “I do have, and I should say that for a week…because I just had the right eye done, the left eye at the beginning of the summer… a dilated pupil.

“I have to keep it dilated with drops for another week to help it heal.”

Phil had his floaters removed

Later in the programme, Phil opened up during a segment about the eye condition.

He said: “I had them both done over the summer and the first time I lay in the garden with a clear blue sky, I burst into tears.

“It was the most extraordinary thing. The first time in decades there was no rubbish in my vision.”

It comes after Phil announced on Instagram that he had undergone the operation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phillip Schofield (@schofe)

Phil on Instagram

In a post alongside the doctor who performed the surgery, Phil said: “FLOATERS: Details as promised if you suffer from debilitating floaters.

“Firstly, no part of my treatment and surgery was gifted and I wasn’t asked to post. It is also pioneering and costly.

“I had Elective limited pars plana vitrectomy surgery. It didn’t hurt!”

Phil continued: “If you have been told ‘just live with them’ that is not necessarily true, I’m sure there are exceptions, but they can be fixed.

“For the first time in many years, right now, I’m looking at a clear blue sky, it is mood/mind and life changing for me.

“Today I have a blood shot eye that will last 2 weeks and an intense regime of eye drops for a month… but my floaters are 100% gone.”

