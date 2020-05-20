Phillip Schofield divides This Morning viewers as he calls for pubs to reopen

TV's Phillip Schofield wants pubs to start reopening to stop people from "going crackers".

He made the statement during a debate on This Morning.

Along with Phillip, outspoken LBC presenter Nick Ferrari was in favour.

Phillip Schofield really wants a pint (Credit: ITV)

Social distancing

Phil said: "We’re just craving…we now know how to socially distance.

We now know how to socially distance.

"We’re getting better and better at it.

"You actually see people moving too closely and you think, 'Oh my god look at them they’re way too close.' We’re getting better at that now.

"So if there is a pub garden, a business that can open…mentally we’re all going crackers.

"Wouldn’t you open the pubs? I’d open the pubs.

"Let’s get us out there, so long as we’re not mixing too closely, let’s go and have a pint."

Nick Ferrari wants to see pubs open to avert a deep recession (Credit: ITV)

LBC radio host Nick Ferrari agreed with him.

He said that businesses need to reopen ‘for the sake of the economy’.

But Holly Willoughby wasn't so sure.

She said that alcohol might make people less likely to follow social distancing guidelines.

Currently, under government guidelines, people are advised to remain two meteres apart from anyone outside their household.

But Dominic Raab said recently that pubs could open again as early as July.

Phil and Holly had different views on whether it is safe to open pubs (Credit: ITV)

Twitter reaction

On Twitter, some fans responded enthusiastically.

"Yes @Schofe let's open the pubs let's have a pint," wrote one.

Another shared an insider's view.

"Just watching your discussion re pubs opening," they wrote. "As pub owners I think it is impossible to open partially. Unless we operate normally we won't be able to take enough money to stay open! How do you get food & drinks to people?

"When normal will open."

Others weren't impressed.

