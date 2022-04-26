Phillip Schofield has revealed that he has deleted Twitter due to “vile” trolls.

The 60-year-old made the shock announcement during a segment of This Morning today (Tuesday, April 26).

Phillip has deleted Twitter (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield quits Twitter

On today’s edition of This Morning, Phillip made a shock revelation.

During one segment of the show, Phillip revealed to Holly Willoughby, Matthew Wright, and Vanessa Feltz that he had deleted Twitter off of his phone.

Read more: Holly Willoughby apologises as she ‘breaks number one rule’ on This Morning

Phillip made the confession during a discussion about Elon Musk buying the social media platform for $44 billion.

During the discussion, Matthew argued that Elon Musk buying Twitter could lead to people having to share their details with the platform.

This would mean that people wouldn’t be able to create anonymous accounts anymore. Matthew was of the opinion that this would be a good thing. However, Phillip didn’t think it was realistic.

Phillip wasn’t very complimentary of the social media giant (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

To prove his point, Matthew said: “You have to show ID to get on an airplane, so why not show ID to get on a platform where you can go into people’s homes, lives, phones…”

However, Phillip argued that was a “long-established” process and that he didn’t think it would be possible for everyone on Twitter to do it in a short amount of time.

“The other side of the argument – OK that’s great, if you’re going to say something make sure you can back it up with your own name. If that isn’t the case, it could become more of a cesspit than it already is,” he said.

“I’ve deleted it off my phone and I’ll quite openly say that,” he continued. “There is a section that is wonderful and magnificent and funny and informative.”

“And there is a section that is vile and disgusting and I don’t want it a part of my life,” he said.

Despite deleting the app, Phillip’s Twitter account is still up… for now.

Holly and Phillip recently returned to the show after a lengthy absence (Credit: ITV)

This is Holly and Phillip’s second week back hosting the show following a two-week absence.

The duo, who had been on their Easter holidays, returned to screens last Tuesday (April 19).

However, viewers were divided by their return. Some were overjoyed that they were back.

Read more: Ben Shephard on why he’s not ‘ruled out’ cosmetic surgery after adjusting ‘bits and bobs’

“Yay! @Schofe and @hollywills are back,” one viewer tweeted.

“Welcome back @hollywills @schofe it’s been too long!” another said.

However, others called for Josie Gibson, Vernon Kay, Alison Hammond, and Dermot O’Leary to come back.

“Bring back Vernon & Josie and even Alison & Dermot at least it’s a laugh when they’re on,” one said.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.