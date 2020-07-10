Phillip Schofield's daughter Molly shows off new look ahead of birthday weekend

The eldest daughter of Phillip Schofield, Molly, looked incredible as she posed for a selfie ahead of her birthday this weekend.

The 58-year-old This Morning presenter shares two daughters with former partner Stephanie Lowe.

Phillip Schofield, Steph and their daughters are all close (Credit: Splash)

And it appears Phil's camera-ready looks have certainly rubbed off on his eldest, who took to Instagram to share a stunning snap of herself on Thursday (July 10).

The photo shows Molly, 27, smiling for the camera following a tip to the Sinéad Kelly salon in London.

Showing off her post lockdown trim, she said: "Big day today! Thank you @mandykellyhair @sineadkellyldn for sorting my lockdown hair - perfect timing for my birthday weekend."

Plenty of praise

Fans were quick to compliment the snap, with one writing: "Glowing 💖 💖 ."

A second said: "You soooooo look like your mom on this pic! X."

Another added: "Looking gorgeous. Have a brilliant birthday weekend xx."

A fourth commented: "Stunning girl 💖 ."

A family unit

Back in February, Phil came out as gay but insisted he, Stephanie and their girls would remain a family unit.

They have since made the most of lockdown in their home, including a night dressed up for a fun murder mystery party.

The former couple share two daughters (Credit: Splash)

The TV star announced his sexuality in a moving Instagram post just minutes before discussing it live on his ITV daytime show while sitting alongside his best pal and co-star Holly Willoughby.

In the statement, he credited Stephanie and his daughters for supporting him, but admitted his decision to come out as gay had sparked "many heart-breaking conversations".

He said: "This is something that has caused many heartbreaking conversations at home.

"I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, we have two beautiful grown up daughters, Molly and Ruby.

"My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion.

"Yet still I can't sleep and there have been some very dark moments."

'We'll always be us four'

During the live chat, he struggled to hold back tears as he spoke about his wife and their daughters - who he said were watching at home.

When Holly asked about the moment he told Molly and Ruby, a tearful Phillip said: "It wasn't easy. But they were...they are...so amazing in their love and support.

Phil and his daughters have spent lockdown together (Credit: Splash)

"I sat them down and I told them and they jumped up and they gave me a hug. A big hug, a long hug.

"And then they hugged Steph and said, 'It's okay, it's okay. This is fine. We'll always be a family. We'll always be us four'. Us four is what we always call ourselves. We'll always be that."

Molly's post comes days after her famous dad revealed he has used the coronavirus lockdown as an opportunity to finally put pen to paper for a new tell-all book.

Phil said he's finally written the autobiography after "being asked many times".

