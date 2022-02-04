Phillip Schofield will reportedly be replaced by Stephen Mulhern on Dancing On Ice this weekend.

The 59-year-old presenter recently tested positive for coronavirus, forcing him to miss hosting duties on This Morning.

As a result, Phillip will also be unable to host Sunday’s edition of the skating show alongside Holly Willoughby.

But who will take over?

Phillip Schofield ‘replaced’ on Dancing On Ice

According to The Mirror, Stephen will reportedly join Holly on the ITV show this Sunday (January 6).

A source told the publication: “While Phil is off recovering, Stephen was delighted to be asked to step in to fill his shoes and present alongside Holly.

“He gets on with everyone so bosses are more than happy for him to step up. Everyone’s wishing Phil a quick recovery and hoping to see him back in his rightful place later this month.”

The 44-year-old host already works across various ITV shows, including Catchphrase and In For A Penny.

The NHS website currently states that a person is able to leave self-isolation after five full days if certain conditions are met.

Before Phillip can return to the present this weekend, he must pass two negative lateral flow tests.

ED! has approached ITV for comment.

Meanwhile, Phillip shared the news of his positive test with fans on Monday.

Alongside the image of his COVID test, he said: “Oh [bleep]. Currently just a slightly sore throat.”

This week, his hosting duties on This Morning have been covered by Alison Hammond, Vernon Kay and Josie Gibson.

Phillip shares a new health update

Phillip has continued to update fans throughout quarantine.

On his second day of isolation, the star revealed that he was working his way through his remaining freezer food.

He shared: “One of my ‘to do’ jobs was to sort out the freezer.

Phil tested positive for COVID earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

“Now I’m eating my way through it!”

Meanwhile, on his fourth day of quarantine yesterday (February 3), Phil revealed that he is still very much positive.

It came after the presenter shared a photo of two contrasting lateral flow tests.

Feeling 100 percent well in quarantine

The first showed a positive test, which Phil captioned: “The one I keep getting.”

However, the second joke test featured the words “go to the pub”.

“The one I want. Feeling 100 percent well in quarantine,” he added, reassuring his fans about his health.

