Favourite to replace Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice ‘revealed’ as TV role ‘slipping away from him’

The favourites to replace Phillip Schofield if he was to leave Dancing On Ice have been revealed by bookies.

The This Morning presenter has been at the centre of claims of a ‘fallout’ with co-host Holly Willoughby in recent days. Reports allege the pair’s friendship has ‘cooled’ and they apparently barely speak off camera. However, Phil recently addressed his friendship with Holly, calling her his “rock”.

But rumours have been flying around that Phil may decide to leave This Morning and even Dancing On Ice, which he hosts with Holly.

Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice

Bookmakers William Hill have even revealed odds on Phil facing a replacement on Dancing On Ice. It comes after a report claimed Stephen Mulhern could take over the role alongside Holly.

Now, William Hill has placed Stephen as the favourite to take over the hosting job from Phil. The Catchphrase star has odds of 2/1 to replace Phil.

Dermot O’Leary takes second place, with odds at 4/1. Jordan Banjo is in third place with odds placed at 6/1. Vernon Kay – who regular fills in on This Morning – is at 6/1 also.

Dancing On Ice odds

Good Morning Britain stars Andi Peters and Ben Shephard could also replace Phil, with both odds placed at 8/1. Meanwhile, William Hill has also predicted Kem Cetinay, Craig Doyle and Marvin Humes could take over the role.

Should Schofield step down from the role we make Stephen Mulhern the favourite to replace him at 2/1.

William Hill spokesperson, Lee Phelps, said: “With rumours of a breakdown in the relationship between presenting partnership Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, Schofield’s position as a host on Dancing On Ice seems to be slipping away from him.

“Should Schofield step down from the role we make Stephen Mulhern the favourite to replace him at 2/1, with the experienced presenter well liked by the public for his roles on many popular shows such as Catchphrase.

“Dermot O’Leary is also in the running at 4/1 having had experience in presenting big talent shows through his many years as the host of The X Factor. Jordan Banjo and Vernon Kay (both 6/1) are also potential candidates for the role.”

It came after a source claimed ITV was lining up Stephen for the job. They told The Sun: “Stephen is a perfect fit and gets on brilliantly with Holly. He’s long been regarded as the right man to take over and was sounded out by executives at the end of last year. He told friends he’d jump at the chance.”

ED! contacted reps for ITV for comment.

