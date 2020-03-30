Phillip Schofield insists he’s ‘okay’ after coughing on This Morning sparks concern

Phillip Schofield has insisted he's fine after coughing on This Morning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The presenter suffered a slight coughing fit on today's show (March 30) as he and Holly Willoughby spoke to NHS staff.

The pair wanted to thank the doctors and nurses working hard during this crisis and offered them a game of Spin To Win.

Phillip Schofield has insisted he's fine after coughing on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

A group of NHS staff from St George's Hospital in Tooting, London, appeared on the programme via video call.

Phil told them: "We just wanted to thank you and wanted to show our appreciation so when this is all over, how do you fancy a team meal or night out on us?"

The staff members were thrilled with one saying: "Ah amazing!"

Holly and Phil then offered the nurses and doctors a game of Spin To Win to bag a cash prize.

Phil and Holly thanked NHS staff at St George's Hospital (Credit: ITV)

Phil spun the wheel as they waited to see which prize - £500, £1000 or £3000 - it would land on.

However, as the wheel started to slow down, it appeared to be landing on £1000.

But Phil gave the wheel a slight nudge and it fell on £3000 - leaving the nurses and doctors over the moon.

I'm alright by the way, I just inhaled spit.

Phil then started coughing - which could be a sign you have coronavirus - as Holly spoke to the NHS workers and viewers were concerned.

One person said on Twitter: "Oh dear Phillip you should stay at home with that cough."

Another wrote: "Oops. Watch that cough Phil," while a third added: "Good time to start coughing your guts up Phil!"

The doctors and nurses won £3,000 on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Phil then cleared things up and insisted he's "okay".

He said: "I'm alright by the way, I just inhaled spit. I was laughing and that's what happened. I'm okay!"

At the start of the programme, Holly admitted she's either "happy" or "desperately sad" amid the coronavirus isolation.

What did she say?

She said: "It is like all the adults left the building. I swing between, there's no medium ground.

"I'm either ridiculously, euphorically happy or desperately sad and don't know what to do. I just want a medium ground."

Holly said she wants a "medium ground" (Credit: ITV)

Phil said: "It'll come. We've just got to ride this out. It's all driving us crazy. We're all going slightly mad."

