The brother of Phillip Schofield is currently on trial as he faces seven charges of sexual offences against a teenager.

Now fans of the This Morning star have shown their support as his absence from the show continues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phillip Schofield (@schofe)

Brother of Phillip Schofield currently on trial

The brother of Phillip Schofield is currently on trial as he faces multiple charges of sexual offences against a schoolboy.

Timothy Schofield, 54, allegedly had an obsessive sexual interest in the teen.

The alleged abuse took place between 2016 and 2019.

Timothy, who has worked as a police IT technician, is accused of causing the boy to watch sex acts and engage in sex acts.

He has also been accused of having performed sex acts in front of the victim.

Fans have leaped to Phillip’s support (Credit: ITV)

Fans show support for Phillip amid trial

Now, fans of the This Morning star have shown their support on social media amid the his brother’s trial.

“I hope they leave Philip out of it, he must feel terrible and dreading coming back, but not Phil’s fault, Phil needs support,” one social media user wrote.

“Let’s not forget Philip is NOT his brother, nor is he responsible for his brother’s actions,” another said.

“Will be glad when Phil is back on This Morning,” a third commented.

“Ffs it’s his brother leave Phillip Schofield alone, it has no bearing on him at all,” another fumed.

“Feel sorry for Phil,” a fifth said.

Phillip had a statement read out in court (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield speaks out at trial of his brother

Yesterday it was reported that Phillip had spoken at his brother’s trial.

In a written statement, Phillip spoke about when his brother told him about the alleged abuse.

Timothy allegedly told Phillip about the abuse at the star’s home after dinner.

“I was washing up and Tim was standing behind me and he said, ‘You are going to hate me for what I am about to say,'” Phillip said.

“I said there was nothing he could say that would make me hate him. Then he said that he and (the boy) had time together and that last year they had watched porn… and (masturbated). “I turned and said, ‘What did you just say?’. He said it was last year and we were alone together,” he then continued.

“Tim said it was just this once. I told him it should never happen again,” he then added.

Read more: Phillip Schofield’s brother’s victim ‘felt there was no way out’ of alleged abuse, court hears

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.