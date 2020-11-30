Phillip Schofield blames stylist over ‘hideous’ outfit on 5 Gold Rings

Phillip Schofield has poked fun at his “hideous” outfit choice during last night’s 5 Gold Rings.

The 58-year-old presenter recently returned to the hit ITV game show, which sees its contestants go head to head over five rounds for a huge cash prize.

During Sunday (November 30) evening’s instalment, Phillip was left questioning his silky shirt and reached out to ITV stylist David O’Brien.

Phillip Schofield blamed his stylist after wearing a ‘hideous’ shirt on 5 Gold Rings (Credit: ITV)

5 Gold Rings: What did Phillip Schofield say?

Posting a shot of the shirt on his Instagram Story, Phil wrote: “This shirt did not look this hideous until it was under the studio lights… then it was too late.

“@davidobrien75 what have you done to me?”

On Twitter, the star added: “Hahaha @DAVIDOBRIEN75… it’s THAT shirt!!

“(We had no idea how shiny it was until we saw the show promo!!!)”

The presenter poked fun at his silky shirt on social media (Credit: Instagram Story/scofe)

Thankfully, David saw the funny side and replied: “Omg! That bloody shirt…

“It didn’t and doesn’t look like that in the flesh. I’m blaming lighting.”

But it appears Phil’s shirt was a hit with viewers, with many claiming they loved the silk number.

One wrote: “What’s wrong with shirt it’s class man!”

Phillip blamed the lighting in the ITV studio (Credit: ITV)

A second said: “It was an interesting one.”

Another added: “The buttons on the shirt are really shiny nothing wrong with the shirt though.”

What else has Phillip been up to?

The episode comes days after Phil admitted he was at “breaking point” over coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

The father-of-two made the admission as he and fellow daytime host Holly Willoughby hosted a debate on This Morning last week.

Phillip is also a regular on This Morning (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

As they picked over the pros and cons of making festive plans during a global pandemic, Phil insisted he’s “had enough” of being ground down.

He explained: “Everyone’s at breaking point. I know I am, actually, as a matter of fact.”

Turning to Holly, he went on: “I am quite happy to speak for a lot of people and say I’ve had enough.

“I will follow the rules, but I’ve had enough. As far as everyone’s mental health is concerned, taking a little slice of Christmas is going to be good for everyone.”

