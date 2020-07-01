The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Wednesday 1st July 2020
TV

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby get giggles during serious This Morning segment

Viewers weren't impressed with the hosts

By Carena Crawford
This Morning fans weren't impressed with the behaviour of show hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby today after they started messing around during a medical segment.

Dr Zoe appeared on This Morning to discuss migraines and how to cope with them.

Holly and Phillip welcomed Dr Zoe to This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Read more: This Morning fans shocked as Vanessa Feltz reveals famous first kiss

The medical condition affects so many people in various different forms. Even Phillip himself admitted he was a sufferer.

Why did Holly and Phil get the giggles?

But as Dr Zoe started talking about possible aids to ease the pain of migraine, one thing in particular got Phil and Holly giggling.

Phillip did look pretty funny (Credit: ITV)

Phil decided to try on a cold cap remedy. To be fair, he did look quite funny wearing the hat and even compared himself to Violet Beauregarde from Charlie and The Chocolate Factory. Although some viewers pointed out he actually got her mistaken for Verruca Salt.

Both Holly and Phillip immediately got the giggles, but the hilarity started to distract from the real topic.

As Dr Zoe carried on showing other products that could help sufferers, Holly and Phil were talking over her, making jokes.

What did This Morning viewers say about Holly and Phillip?

Viewers at home weren't impressed with the hosts' behaviour. They insisted they should 'show some respect' to Dr Zoe and to those who suffer terribly with migraines themselves.

There were some who found it funny though, and laughed along with the hosts.

What else happened on This Morning today?

Vanessa featured in a travelogue segment (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Mark Labbett hits out at 'cruel' ITV for reshowing Chase episode

Show regular Vanessa Feltz featured in a travelogue from Mallorca. She made a startling confession that she had shared her first kiss, aged 10, with none other than superstar DJ Pete Tong!

Deirdre also helped viewers struggling with lockdown during a phone-in, and John Torode helped Holly and Phil cook up a crab linguine.

Holly's was declared the best of the two offerings, leaving her delighted.

Meanwhile, earlier in the show, the presenters had gone head-to-head with each other during a Disney drawing masterclass, in which they were talked through how to draw Olaf by a Disney artist.

Holly also won that round and after the cooking triumph too, she cheekily asked: "Have I won twice today?"

This Morning continues every week day at 10am on ITV.

