Phillip Mould: How Fake Or Fortune art dealer got his OBE – and is he married?

Fake Or Fortune is back on our screens tonight with resident art expert Phillip Mould joining host Fiona Bruce.

We are used to seeing Phillip let people know how much their most prized possessions are worth on the hit BBC One Show.

But what else do we know about the businessman turned TV star? What else has he done?

Phillip with his dog (Credit: Phillip Mould/YouTube)

Who is Phillip Mould?

Born in 1960 in London, Phillip attended Kingsmead School before studying History of Art at the University of East Anglia.

He developed an interest in antiques at a young age when his wheelchair-bound mother would send him to shops for her.

He became friends with an antique dealer who taught him how to read hallmarks when he was just 11 years old.

By the time he was 14 Phillip was already trading antique silver and it wasn’t long until he began buying and selling artwork too.

In his career, he has sold pieces to The National Portrait Gallery, The Tate, The Royal Albert Museum, and famed New York institute the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Phillip then kicked off his TV career and has written and presented for Channel 4 series Changing Faces and guested on The Antiques Roadshow.

Fiona and Phillip get to work (Credit: BBC One/YouTube)

He has co-hosted Fake Or Fortune with Fiona since 2011. He also created the show alongside producer Simon Shaw.

Not content with excelling in business and broadcasting, Phillip has also turned his hand to writing.

He has written two books on art discovery, published around the world.

By 2005 he was been awarded an OBE for his service to the art world in the New Years Honours List.

Is Phillip married?

He is indeed. Phillip and his wife Catherine have one son, 24-year-old Oliver.

Catherine used to work in the film production industry, but is now Associate Director of The Phillip Mould and Company Gallery.

They have a pet dog called Mabel. They live between two homes, one in Kensington and one in Oxfordshire.

When can I see Phillip on TV?

Fake or Fortune is now in its eighth series which kicked off on July 23.

It can be seen on Wednesdays on BBC One, or on catch-up TV via BBC iPlayer at any time.

Fake Or Fortune is on BBC One tonight at 9pm.

