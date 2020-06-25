Phillip and Holly get the giggles over slip of the tongue during serious This Morning debate

Phillip Schofield made a very cheeky slip of the tongue during a serious This Morning debate that left him and Holly Willoughby in giggles.

The hosts were talking to Martin Lewis about financial issues on Thursday (June 25).

What was the This Morning debate about?

Viewers were calling in with their problems and the focus seemed to be on holiday refunds.

With callers getting frustrated over the lack of refunds from holiday companies, Martin was facing a tough time.

Martin was facing tough questions when Phil made the slip-up (Credit: ITV)

Even Phil clashed with the money expert over one particular caller whose holiday, supposed to be leaving on Monday, hasn't been cancelled or refunded even though the hotel has confirmed it is closed.

Phillip and Martin clash on This Morning

As Martin speculated whether the holiday company, Love Holidays, might offer her an alternative hotel, and told her disinclination to travel was not a reason for a refund, Phil questioned him.

"My point is, Martin, as far as Rebecca is concerned, regardless of whatever the travel restrictions are or what the advice is, all the way through the summer, that hotel was never open."

Things got a bit heated between Phillip and Martin on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Martin responded: "I agree, but we could sit here and imagine we are in a normal time, but we're not.

"Massive, huge, international travel companies are ignoring the law and not giving refunds. I could come here and do a phone-in and tell you what the law is but frankly that would be flacid, it would flop.

"That's the reality of it, I'm not saying I like it, I'm not saying I approve of it.

"I'm trying to look at the reality of the situation not the legality."

Phil makes a slip-up

Phillip then turned back to the caller, Rebecca, and said: "If Love Honey said..." but he quickly realised his slip up!

Phillip and Holly struggled to keep a straight face (Credit: ITV)

"Love Holidays not Love Honey - that's a whole different package coming through the door there!"

Love Honey is an adult toy and sexy lingerie retailer.

Phillip and Holly immediately descended into fits of giggles, despite the fact they were supposed to be having a serious debate.

What did viewers say?

And viewers watching at home couldn't help but speculate exactly why Love Honey was on Phil's mind!

😂😂 @Schofe getting Love Holidays mixed up with Love Honey has made my morning 😂😂 #thismorning — Melissa Ashly ✨ (@MelissaAshlyxo) June 25, 2020

'love honey' 😂😂😂😂 now we all know what @Schofe gets up to #ThisMorning 🤣 — Penny Miller (@penn_miller) June 25, 2020

It wasn't long before Love Honey was trending on Twitter!

And the company themselves even tweeted that their deliveries are descreet, unlike Phillip Schofield!

This Morning continues weekdays at 10am on ITV.

