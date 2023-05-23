An awkward live TV reunion has been teased for Holly and Phil following his departure from This Morning – and I’m here for it!

Last weekend, Phillip Schofield stepped down as host of the ITV daytime show. I’m not entirely sure what he’s supposed to have done wrong, and his statement gave no real clues – other than the fact that not mentioning Holly got some tongues wagging.

Holly Willoughby, meanwhile, put out a short and not-very-sweet statement about Phil’s departure before scooting off screen to enjoy her half-term break with her kids.

We’ve been left in the capable hands of Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary. And, other than that funeral-like tribute at the top of Monday’s show (May 22), they’re doing a grand job.

So what really went down between ITV, This Morning, Phil and Holly? You see, no one really knows. But it certainly seems like there’s a bit of beef there – and the upcoming National TV Awards might just see it spill over.

I’ll be tuning in – will you?!

Holly and Phil could be set for a live TV reunion (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Phil to share awkward TV reunion?

You see, Holly and Phil are both on the long list for award nods. Voting started today (May 23) and they’re set to go head-to-head in the Best TV Presenter category. Although, perhaps one or both of them will be entirely snubbed and won’t actually make the shortlist… That’ll teach them for not being transparent over what’s been going on behind the scenes!

Joel Dommett is set to host the show at London’s O2 Arena on September 5. It’ll be shown live on ITV. And, after claims four household names were planning to ambush Phil on This Morning ahead of his exit, who knows what’ll happen on the night. Good luck, Joel!

This Morning and Dancing On Ice in the running

This Morning is also up for Best Daytime. And, whether you like him or not, what Schofe did over his decades on the This Morning sofa deserves recognition. He’ll surely be in the audience, and sitting with Holly?

Dancing On Ice is up for the Best Talent Show gong, too. And, while we don’t know what’s happening with his presenting role there yet, he’s hosted it since its inception, the invite has got to land on Schofe’s mat.

The pair released statements – and left a lot unsaid (Credit: ITV)

Eyes peeled for NTAs drama

It’s all adding up to be quite the night. And my eyes will be peeled for any sign of drama. A fake smile as the winner is announced. That oh-so-humble slow clap as they shout out to all the brilliant nominees also in the category. Thrown in the free bar at the after-show party and who knows what might happen.

In fact, I might just see if I can blag an invite so I’ve got a front-row seat, just in case there’s any drama!

You can vote for your favourites here. All votes must be in by 11pm on Friday June 2. The NTA shortlist will be revealed in August when the final round of voting begins. Winners will be announced at the ceremony on ITV on September 5.

Read more: All the stars who’ve backed Phillip Schofield – and the ones who haven’t held back!

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and join the debate.