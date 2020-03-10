Phil and Holly gobsmacked as woman, 100, puts her legs behind her head on This Morning

TV's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were left shocked today when a 100-year-old woman showed how flexible she is.

Marion Watson appeared on Tuesday's This Morning to talk about being a gymnast when she was a child and how she regularly encourages her fellow care home residents to join in her stretching regime.

Marion even gave Holly and Phil a demonstration by putting her legs behind her head!

Marion showed how flexible she is (Credit: ITV)

When asked if she's always tried to keep flexible, Marion said: "No I haven't. I sit all day and watch television.

"This morning before I came out, I couldn't put my foot on my head but now I can."

Speaking about teaching her stretches to her fellow care home residents, Marion said: "Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11 o'clock they're supposed to come but some have to be brought.

"They go to sleep," to which Holly said: "Well I bet they can't keep up with you! It has to be seen to be believed what you can do."

Marion lifted her legs above her head (Credit: ITV)

Marion said: "Shall I show you?" as Phil said: "Marion, away you go."

Marion then put her right leg up before putting it down and lifting her left.

What an amazing lady. Really made me smile.

Marion then showed the hosts how she can lift her legs behind her head.

Holly exclaimed: "That's just amazing! You're like a human pretzel."

Viewers were also stunned by Marion's talents and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One person said: "What an amazing lady. Really made me smile. Go Marion."

Another wrote: "That is so cool!!!"

A third added: "There’s something wrong when an 100 year old woman is physically fitter than me."

