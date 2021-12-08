The This Morning fashion segment gave viewers quite the scare today (December 8).

Lisa Snowdon hosted the Sex And The City-themed fashion story from a location in London’s Covent Garden.

However, viewers flocked to Twitter in a state of panic when, midway through, something started beeping.

Lisa Snowdon apologised for the noise (Credit: ITV)

What happened during the This Morning fashion segment?

Lisa Snowdon hosted the segment from a location in the middle of London.

And, along with the city centre address, the segment also brought with it the sounds of the capital.

Midway through Lisa detailing one of the model’s outfits, a loud beeping noise started.

“Sorry about that awful noise,” Lisa said. “You can tell we’re in central London here.”

Phillip Schofield failed to address the beeping (Credit ITV)

How did This Morning viewers react?

Some took to Twitter in a panic, with one viewer thinking their kitchen was on fire and others heading off to check on their neighbours.

“Hands up who thought their kitchen was on fire just then! Bloody beeping!!” said one.

“Thought neighbour’s smoke alarm was going off for a second there,” said another.

“Thought my smoke alarm was going off,” said a third.

“And me FFS,” said another.

Others quipped: “Fire alarm’s going off!”

Another said: “Beep beep beep.”

Meanwhile, another joked: “Is someone having a crafty fag in the toilet setting smoke alarm off?”

Another made a not-so-subtle dig at the price of some of the items in the fashion segment.

They commented: “It’s the truck reversing in with all the cash you need to buy this [bleep].”

This Morning host Holly Willoughby ignored the beeping when Lisa threw back to her (Credit: ITV)

How did Holly and Phil react?

Lisa threw back to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield after the segment.

However, ever the professionals, the hosts didn’t address the beeping.

Instead, they just carried on with the show.

