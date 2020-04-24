The Big Night In: Peter Kay's comeback appearance leaves fans emotional as he proves he's still 'one of us'

Fans of Peter Kay were delighted to see him back on their screens last night for the BBC's huge coronavirus charity show The Big Night In.

The Boltonian funnyman, 46, sat in the sun enjoying a Solero as he addressed viewers and called on them to support the NHS by making a donation.

But one aspect of his message made him stand out from the other famous faces who featured on the programme, which aired on BBC One on Thursday (April 23).

Peter Kay's iconic Amarillo sketch was 15 years ago (Credit: BBC)

Some viewers grew emotional as Peter, who hasn't been on telly for some time, told viewers to donate - but only if they're able to.

Enough going on at the moment

And for many, it proved that the Phoenix Nights star is still just as down to earth as he ever was.

Peter said on the programme: "Listen, if you can help tonight there's a number on screen.

Peter asked for people to donate, but said not to worry if they can't afford it (Credit: BBC)

"If you can't... don't worry about it. We've got enough going on."

Reacting, one fan said on Twitter: "#PeterKay, possibly the only celeb who has acknowledged that not everyone can afford to donate #TheBigNightIn."

I miss his gentle, down-to-earth humour.

Another said: "Got a bit emotional watching Peter Kay and the stars singing 'Sing' at the end of #TheBigNightIn."

A third tweeted: "Peter Kay truly is a National Treasure. #thebignightin."

Dan Walker, host of BBC Breakfast, shared a clip of Peter's message and wrote: "The brilliant Peter Kay... being Peter Kay. What a lovely, understanding way to ask for a donation #TheBigNightIn."

One of his followers replied: "Highlight of the evening. I hope he's fit and back on our screens soon. I miss his gentle, down-to-earth humour."

Absolute top lad

"That's the bit that got me, weirdly at the same time dust flew in my eyes. How strange," said another emotional Twitter user.

Someone else heaped praise on Peter by tweeting: "When he said, 'If you can't, don't worry. You have enough going on'. Absolute top lad and honest."

The brilliant Peter Kay... being Peter Kay 👏🏻

The Big Night In was presented by Lenny Henry and a raft of others.

The One Show's Matt Baker and former Big Brother host Davina McCall were among those to introduce the segments.

