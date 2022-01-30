Peter Andre upset some Declan Donnelly fans with cheeky dig about his height on The Wheel last night (January 29).

Peter, 48, appeared on the BBC One game show fronted by Michael McIntyre alongside a host of other celebrity players.

Among them were Rob Beckett, Patricia Bright, Reverend Richard Coles, John Barnes, Lucy Worsley and Ashley Roberts.

But it was another famous face – Dec – who came in for a bit of a ribbing during Peter’s showing.

However, not everyone watching at home was entertained by a particular remark Peter made. One viewer of The Wheel on social media even blasted it was “unforgivable” of Peter to say.

Peter Andre seemed to upset some viewers with Dec Donnelly remark (Credit: BBC)

What did Peter Andre say about Declan Donnelly?

Peter’s cheeky dig came as he was asked about a classic Disney film.

He was asked to name one the characters from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs that make up the troop of mine workers in the animation’s title.

However, it seems Peter has never seen the 1937 flick. And after hearing Richard Coles suggest Doc, Peter changed a vowel to supply his answer.

He went on to admit: “No, I haven’t seen it. I’m not going to lie. My kids have seen it and I’ve seen the cover, but I’ve never seen the film.”

But many viewers were also amused (Credit: Instagram)

Another cheeky swipe from Pete

Peter continued with his reasoning: “Well, Dec is short – let’s be honest.”

Dec is short – let’s be honest.

Michael replied: “He is – but he did not appear in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

At which point comedian Rob chuckled: “Give him a few years and he probably will.”

What did you make of what Pete said? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How did viewers react?

While many viewers were entertained by Peter’s remarks, there were some people who didn’t seem tickled.

One peeved person moaned: “I never really liked Peter Andre, but giving Dec as an answer to the names of the seven dwarves is unforgivable #thewheel.”

Another person replying to that comment indicated Peter’s response failed to help the player who Peter was supposed to be advising.

They wrote: “[Peter] said it for a laugh, costing the contestant money. No one is that thick.”

Other people shared GIFs illustrating their surprise at and how unimpressed they were with the comment.

I know Dec is small but to call him a dwarf Peter Andre! #TheWheel pic.twitter.com/jtQRRfFe7g — Telly Lad (@TellyLad) January 29, 2022

And others made use of crying emojis and covering eyes emojis as they repeated Peter’s line.

“Peter Andre saying @antanddec’s Dec is one of the seven dwarves 😭😭😭#thewheel,” tweeted one sorrowful observer.

And another questioned Peter: “#thewheel Questiion: Name one of the seven dwarves? Answer: Dec! Seriously, Peter Andre? 🙈🙈🙈@antanddec.”

