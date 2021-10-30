Peter Andre on the racist abuse that sparked his cosmetic surgery

Peter Andre ended up going under the knife for cosmetic surgery after facing years of racist abuse as a child.

The former I’m A Celeb star, who makes an appearance on the latest episode of Blankety Blank, got a nose job almost two decades ago.

Pete underwent the procedure after being bullied about his looks as a child.

While growing up in Australia, Pete previously revealed that he was the victim of a torrent of racial abuse.

“I ended up getting surgery because it affected me so much,” he told New Magazine.

Peter Andre previously confessed he wouldn’t stop his kids from getting surgery (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Looking back, I don’t regret the op but I wish I’d spoken to someone about how I was feeling first.”

This wasn’t the first time the singer has opened up about the dark times he endured as a child.

Pete was raised on the Gold Coast in Australia. However, he was one of the only non-white children in his area.

“I had the dark hair, the big nose, the English accent and I stood out,” he revealed on Lorraine Kelly in 2020. “We [him and his brothers and sister] were picked on a lot. Initially, it was racism, which is obviously a form of bullying.

“It wasn’t just calling names, we got beaten, we got beaten pretty bad,” he added.

Pete his kids and surgery

Meanwhile, Pete shares children Princess and Junior with ex Katie Price, and shares Theo and Amelia with his wife, Emily.

While his children thankfully haven’t faced the same kind of bullying, Pete is aware that insecurities can be tough on youngsters nowadays.

With social media making youngsters more concerned about their appearance than ever, Pete confessed that he wouldn’t stop his kids if they wanted to change something about themselves.

“My advice would be that they talk to someone if there was a part of themselves they disliked,” he said.

He says if therapy didn’t work, then he would be open to a conversation about letting them go under the knife.

“If they then still felt a certain way about it, and it was affecting their confidence, it could be a conversation.”

Peter shares his son Junior with Katie Price (Credit: Splashnews)

Both Katie and Peter have had cosmetic procedures, and have always been very open about it.

Katie regularly shares updates on her health on social media after going under the knife.

