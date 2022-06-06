Peter Andre smiling in a close up
TV

Peter Andre announces ‘exciting’ family news as he declares ‘we’ll make it work’

Welcome back Pete, it's been a while!

By Nancy Brown

Peter Andre has announced some pretty “exciting” family news today (June 6).

The Mysterious Girl singer has revealed that his kids are “excited” about the news.

And he’s said he and wife Emily are determined to “make it work”.

So what’s Peter Andre up to? Well read on and we’ll tell you!

Peter Andre using in a suit on the red carpet of an event
Peter Andre and his family appear to be heading to a reality TV how near you soon! (Credit: Cover Images)

Peter Andre makes ‘exciting’ family announcement

Although he’s being a little coy, it seems Pete is making his reality TV comeback.

It’s claimed he will appear in a new fly-on-the-wall docu-series that also features his doctor wife Emily and his eldest kids Junior, 16, and Princess, 14.

Read more: Peter Andre issues apology to fans after crushing blow

However, his younger kids with Emily, Amelia and Theo, will not appear.

Of course, fans of the gang will already know that the parents keep their younger kids’ faces out of the media spotlight.

So what has Pete said about the show? Well, despite telling fans to “watch this space”, it seems the entire Andre gang are “excited” about the project.

‘Bigger and better’ than before

Writing in his OK! column, Pete said: “If we do bring it back it will be bigger and better – and so much fun. The kids seem really excited about the idea.

“It’s a discussion we’ve had and a nice way for them to earn a little extra pocket money they could save for later,” he said.

Read more: Netflix fans are convinced the cast of 365 Days are having sex for real

Pete then detailed Emily’s involvement, saying she is “busy with work” so will “very much dip in and out”.

He’s previously said that it would show Princess taking her GCSEs and Junior making a start in the music industry.

Pete added: “But at the end of the day we will always make sure we prioritise our family time and make it work accordingly.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre)

When was Pete last in a reality TV show?

Of course, Pete started out in reality TV alongside his now ex-wife Katie Price.

They starred in their Jordan & Peter and Katie & Peter reality TV shows before their split.

After they went their separate ways, Pete worked on The Next Chapter and My Life.

However, the last series of Peter Andre: My Life aired in 2013 – before Pete married Emily.

More recently, they appeared in Life With the Andres on YouTube.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be watching.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

William and Kate during royal engagement and Prince Louis looking up
William and Kate leave fans in hysterics with Louis comment in personal message after Jubilee
Amanda Owen speaking while sat in field on Our Yorkshire Farm
Our Yorkshire Farm’s Amanda Owen reveals she had ‘warning’ from social services
kate middleton and prince louis
Kate Middleton criticised for not disciplining Prince Louis over “rude” behaviour
Holly Willoughby smiling and at the parade
Platinum Jubilee parade: Holly Willoughby under fire over behaviour on open-top bus
Prince Harry looking serious at Jubilee service and Prince William smiling
Prince Harry’s ‘sad’ moment with brother William during Jubilee service
The Queen smiling in green and the Cambridges on the balcony
Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Secret moment between Kate and the Queen shows their ‘deep bond’