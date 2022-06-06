Peter Andre announces ‘exciting’ family news as he declares ‘we’ll make it work’

Peter Andre has announced some pretty “exciting” family news today (June 6).

The Mysterious Girl singer has revealed that his kids are “excited” about the news.

And he’s said he and wife Emily are determined to “make it work”.

So what’s Peter Andre up to? Well read on and we’ll tell you!

Peter Andre makes ‘exciting’ family announcement

Although he’s being a little coy, it seems Pete is making his reality TV comeback.

It’s claimed he will appear in a new fly-on-the-wall docu-series that also features his doctor wife Emily and his eldest kids Junior, 16, and Princess, 14.

However, his younger kids with Emily, Amelia and Theo, will not appear.

Of course, fans of the gang will already know that the parents keep their younger kids’ faces out of the media spotlight.

So what has Pete said about the show? Well, despite telling fans to “watch this space”, it seems the entire Andre gang are “excited” about the project.

‘Bigger and better’ than before

Writing in his OK! column, Pete said: “If we do bring it back it will be bigger and better – and so much fun. The kids seem really excited about the idea.

“It’s a discussion we’ve had and a nice way for them to earn a little extra pocket money they could save for later,” he said.

Pete then detailed Emily’s involvement, saying she is “busy with work” so will “very much dip in and out”.

He’s previously said that it would show Princess taking her GCSEs and Junior making a start in the music industry.

Pete added: “But at the end of the day we will always make sure we prioritise our family time and make it work accordingly.”

When was Pete last in a reality TV show?

Of course, Pete started out in reality TV alongside his now ex-wife Katie Price.

They starred in their Jordan & Peter and Katie & Peter reality TV shows before their split.

After they went their separate ways, Pete worked on The Next Chapter and My Life.

However, the last series of Peter Andre: My Life aired in 2013 – before Pete married Emily.

More recently, they appeared in Life With the Andres on YouTube.

