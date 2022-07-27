Peter Andre makes shock admission about his past as he declares ‘I’ve had my moments’

Peter Andre appeared on This Morning earlier today (July 27) and made a shock revelation about his “arrogant” stage and how age has mellowed him.

The singer, celebrating 30 years in showbiz this year, was interviewed by Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle on the show.

And during the chat – which culminated in Pete being given a cake – he made the admission.

Peter Andre said he is mellowing with age (Credit: ITV)

Peter Andre makes ‘arrogance’ admission on This Morning

Opening up to Josie and Craig about his years in the limelight, Peter appeared to allude to some regrets.

“I do think I went through an arrogant stage,” he admitted.

“I do get annoyed at myself when I look back at how I said things or did things or the way I acted.”

He added: “I know I should be joyful about everything but the main thing is you get to a point where you realise you’ve grown up now.”

Josie chipped in to declare: “I’d have never have said that. I’ve always thought of you as the nicest man in showbiz.”

Pete shut that idea down, though.

He commented: “No, I’ve had my moments and I think everybody does.”

Viewers react

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on Pete’s admission – and were pretty mean to the Mysterious Girl icon.

“I’ll be honest, I thought you were still in an arrogant phase,” said one.

Another added: “‘I went through an arrogant stage…’ I’m not sure you’ve come out of it, yet tbf.”

This Morning hosts Craig and Josie chatted to Pete on the show today (Credit: ITV)

What age is Peter Andre?

However, others were full of praise for Pete – and a little shocked that he’s been famous for 30 years given how young he looks.

Craig Doyle also came in for some praise from viewers too.

One commented: “Can’t believe Craig Doyle is 51 and Peter Andre, 49?! What’s the secret?!”

Pete, who turns 50 next year, was also praised for his youthful looks by Carol Vorderman as she stepped in for Lorraine Kelly on Lorraine.

She told him that a poll of viewers had put his average age at 34.

“I will take that,” Pete quipped.

