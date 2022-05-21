Pete Sandiford and Gogglebox viewers were all left sobbing over emotional scenes from The Repair Shop yesterday (Friday May 20).

Other favourites from the couch potato critic series – including Pete’s sister Sophie – also sobbed as a treasured heirloom was restored.

Gary Fisher had brought his family’s prayer book in to be mended.

It belonged to his grandparents when they were imprisoned in a concentration camp during World War Two and so held very special significance.

Gary Fisher brought a prayer book to The Repair Shop (Credit: Channel4.com)

‘Lucky to survive’

Gary explained his grandparents were “lucky” to survive the Theresienstadt camp in Czechoslovakia as many of their relatives did not.

He also told an astonished Jay Blades and bookbinder Christopher Shaw how the Jewish prayer book brought comfort to his grandparents.

Showing them the Hebrew and German translations within, Gary highlighted illustrations and other markings made by his grandfather.

Read more: Sophie Sandiford jokingly slaps down brother Pete on Gogglebox over boyfriend claim

He revealed: “My grandfather wrote a poem, but when they were liberated, he asked survivors that were liberated to sign the book. So there are about 50 signatures.”

Struggling to contain his own sobs, Gary also read the poem aloud in English, which greatly affected the Gogglebox cast.

The prayer book was signed by other survivors (Credit: Channel4.com)

However, he hoped the book – which Gary described as “falling apart” – may be repaired to help preserve history for the future.

“It’s so fragile,” Gary reflected.

“I think it needs to go somewhere where it can be seen by others.”

The Repair Shop host Jay Blades looks astonished as he listens to Gary’s family story (Credit: Channel4.com)

Pete Sandiford cries on Gogglebox

Within moments, Pete‘s eyes appeared to redden and he looked upwards as if to compose himself.

“Why am I already welling up here?” he asked Sophie.

“I’ve not even seen the bloody book.”

Sophie sympathised: “That’s sent you under, hasn’t it? Awww.”

Moments later, as Gary greeted the rebound book with a “welcome back”, she also sighed: “God, he is breaking my heart, he is.”

Pete Sandiford was moved to tears on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel4.com)

Every single member of the Gogglebox cast shown reacting to The Repair Show scenes seemed to be moved by what they saw. Others also seemed on the verge of tears.

“That’s got to be one of the saddest [stories] I’ve seen on it,” Shirley of Dave and Shirley fame concluded.

And Annie, who similar to husband Ronnie in south London wiped her eyes with a tissue during the segment, added: “It is so sad but lovely to see it.”

A moved Christopher Shaw did a great job with the prayer book (Credit: Channel4.com)

How viewers reacted

Over on Twitter, many people watching at home were left emotional.

“Brought me to tears,” tweeted one fan.

Another admitted: “This had me in tears.”

Read more: Who’s who in Emmerdale? Meet the full 2022 cast here!

“I was right with you guys on this one,” said someone else, making use of five crying emojis with their post.

And yet another user wrote: “Yep, sat here wiping my eyes.”

Gogglebox next airs on Channel 4 on Friday May 27 at 9pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.