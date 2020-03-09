Perri Kiely sends touching message to Joe Swash after Dancing On Ice final

Perri Kiely has sent a message of congratulations to Joe Swash after the Dancing On Ice final.

The Diversity dancer and Joe skated it out last night to be crowned the winner of the series.

Both wowed with their performances before going on to skate the Bolero, Torvill and Dean's legendary Olympics 1984 routine, but Joe ended up taking the crown.

Sharing a photo of himself, his professional partner Vanessa Bauer, Joe and his partner Alex Murphy, Perri shared a touching message.

He wrote: "WHAT A FINAL!!! I said coming into this competition I wanted to push myself as much as I can and achieve things never done before on @dancingonice and I’m so proud to say that I did exactly that.

"@vanessabauer_skates thank you for allowing all of my craziness and putting up with me for the past (however long ago we started) you’ve made it all possible and thank you all so much for your continued support we literally wouldn’t be here with out you all.

"AND!!!!! Mr @realjoeswashy what can I say... I’m so proud of how far you’ve come brother I’ve genuinely made a friends for life! Love you brother."

The final saw Perri, Joe and Libby Clegg and their pro partners skate it out for the trophy.

They all scored a maximum 40 points in both their skate performances.

Libby finished in third place and Joe and Perri went on to perform the Bolero, Torvill and Dean's legendary Olympics 1984 routine.

Both performances were praised by the judges and hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield went on to reveal the winner.

As Joe's name was announced by Phil, he said: "Honestly, this is the most amazing experience and to share it with Al..." as he lifted her up.

Viewers were divided over the result, with many wanting Perri to win.

One person commented on Perri's post: "You are the true winner in my eyes. Congratulations for all that you have achieved."

Another said: "You were my winner," while a third added: "You did AMAZING!! The best I’ve ever seen in the show. The bolero was unreal!!"

Meanwhile, others were pleased to see Joe win.

One person said on Twitter: "Well done @realjoeswash it was very much deserved, you were by far the most improved skater, taking nothing away from Perri but Joe deserved."

Another wrote: "Joe Swash has had no dance background, no idea or practice on how to balance or trick or lift at all. To have his journey was beyond me! Well done, truly deserved!"

