Peaky Blinders series 6 episode 2: Five burning questions we have after watching

Peaky Blinders series 6 continued with episode 2 this week, and it felt like it’s heading towards the mother of all endings.

Of course, we always knew the sixth and final series of the BBC One drama would end with blood and tears.

We’d expect nothing less.

And series 6, episode 2 of Peaky Blinders started sowing the seeds of Tommy’s big plan to get out.

Here are the burning questions we have after watching.

***Warning: spoilers from episode two ahead***

Cillian Murphy as tortured anti-hero Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders (Credit: BBC One)

Peaky Blinders series 6 episode 2 – is Tommy sick?

In Peaky Blinders episode 2 of series 6, Tommy continued his dangerous power game with fascists, freedom-fighters and Boston gangsters.

During the episode (Sunday March 06 2022), Tommy visited his old frenemie Alfie Solomons (Tom Hardy) in Camden and they hatched a plan…

Tommy also had to deal with a few family crisis along the way – his brother’s addictions, his daughter’s health and, most worryingly of all, his own health.

In the opening scenes of episode 2, Tommy suddenly appeared to feel unwell and vomited over the side of some railings.

He later suffered a disturbing seizure which could have killed him.

At the end of the episode, he suffered another deadly fit – this time with hallucinations from his WW1 days.

Is Tommy (Cillian Murphy) sick or, even worse, dying?

Will Tommy’s plan pay off?

Tommy has devised a plan to sell five tonnes of opium in Canada and the US.

He believes the enterprise will make him and his family even richer.

He told his wife Lizzie: “We will escape. One last deal to be made.

“We’ve got to keep going until this Boston business is done.

“Then we rest.”

He later told a worried Ada (who is trying her best to fill the hole left by Polly): “This will be the end of it.

“This is a way out for all of us.

“And along the way, I will be doing good.”

Is he planning to leave the Peaky Blinders firm behind for good, or is he predicting his own death?

Viewers saw Tommy make a plan with Alfie Solomons and Captain Swing, the leader of the IRA.

He plans to undermine the fascists by being among them.

Tommy offered to collaborate with Jack Nelson – Jack will allow Tommy to sell opium in south Boston, in return for an introduction to the fascist society in the UK.

Of course, we know that Jack has already agreed to Michael killing Tommy as soon as he’s out of jail.

James Frecheville as Jack Nelson in Peaky Blinders (Credit: BBC One)

Peaky Blinders series 6 episode 2 – was Lady Diane Mitford a real person?

In episode 2, we were introduced to Oswald Mosley’s new girlfriend Lady Diane Mitford.

And she was every bit as awful as you’d expect the partner of a fascist to be.

Amber Anderson portrays Diane Mitford, who was a real life person.

She married Oswald Mosley at the home of Joseph Goebbels in 1936, with Adolf Hitler as guest of honour.

Her involvement with Fascist political causes resulted in three years’ internment during the Second World War.

She died in 2003, at the age of 93.

Is Ruby dying?

Once again, Ruby’s health caused concern in Peaky Blinders.

Despite being given a clean bill of health at the beginning of the episode, she was coughing up blood by the end.

Ruby began to draw disturbing and dark pictures of death and destruction.

She told mum Lizzie that she could “hear voices coming from the chimney”.

Does Ruby have the gift of sight like Aunt Polly?

And could it be killing her?

At the end of the episode, we saw Tommy making a call to Esme Shelby Lee.

Peaky Blinders fans know that gypsy Esme was the wife of John Shelby.

John was killed by the Italian mafia as an act of revenge against the Peaky Blinders.

So why was T0mmy trying to contact her?

Sam Claflin as Oswald Mosley, and Amber Anderson as Diana Mitford (Credit: BBC One)

Peaky Blinders series 6 episode 2 – who is the Grey Man?

During Ruby’s scary illness, she repeated her vision of a Grey Man.

She said: “The Grey Man is coming for me.

“And he’s coming for daddy as well.”

Who is the Grey Man?

Could it be Michael Gray (who coincidentally often wears the colour grey)?

We know Michael plans to kill Tommy, but will he succeed?

Peaky Blinders continues on Sundays at 9pm on BBC One.

