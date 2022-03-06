Peaky Blinders on BBC One: Who is Esme Shelby Lee, who plays her and does she return?

Peaky Blinders has teased the return of an important character, but who is Esme Shelby Lee and why is she coming back?

At the end of episode two of the BBC drama (Sunday March 6 2022), viewers saw Tommy make a frantic call to Esme.

He desperately hopes she can help with his sick daughter Ruby.

So who plays the character, and what’s her connection to the Shelby family?

Here’s everything you need to know about the fan favourite!

***Warning: possible spoilers from Peaky Blinders episode two ahead***

Peaky Blinders on BBC One: Aimee-Ffion Edwards portrays Esme Shelby Lee (Credit: BBC One)

Who is Esme Shelby Lee on Peaky Blinders?

Gypsy Esme Martha Lee first appeared in episode four of the very first series in 2013.

She was described as “wild” and viewers eventually saw her marry John Shelby in an arranged marriage.

The union was designed to bring peace between the Lee and Shelby families and provide a mother for John’s four children.

John was Tommy’s younger brother, who had been left widowed after the death of first wife Martha.

After their marriage, Esme had little involvement within the Shelby family business or the Peaky Blinders.

She and John had another three children together, and seemed to be genuinely in love.

Esme was vocal about her dislike of the Shelby family business, and begged John to get away from it all.

In series four, Esme and John are seen living together in a remote farmhouse house in the countryside.

Tragically, John was killed by order of the Italian Changretta family after receiving “the Black Hand”.

Italian assassins shot John outside of his home, leaving Esme devastated.

Who plays Esme Shelby Lee in Peaky Blinders?

Aimee-Ffion Edwards portrays Esme Shelby Lee in Peaky Blinders.

She played the role between 2013 and 2017, but will soon return in series six.

Before appearing in Peaky Blinders, Welsh actress Aimee-Ffion made her TV debut in Skins in 2008.

She portrayed the character called Sketch in seven episodes of the E4 series.

Aimee-Ffion also starred in Casualty, Being Human, and Law Order: UK.

Luther fans will recognise her as Jenny Jones in series two of the Idris Elsa drama.

She starred as Elizabeth Barton in Wolf Hall, Sophie in Detectorists, and Abi in Loaded.

More recently, the 34-year-old has played Isla in War of the Worlds, Edith in the film Blithe Spirit, Tabby in the TV series Four Weddings and a Funeral, and Madlen Vaughan in Keeping Faith.

Esme Shelby Lee was one of the original badass ladies in Peaky Blinders (Credit: BBC One)

Is Esme Shelby Lee returning to Peaky Blinders?

However, she will return in episode three of the six and final series of Peaky Blinders (Sunday March 13 2022).

However, she will return in episode three of the six and final series of Peaky Blinders (Sunday March 13 2022).

All information about her return is being kept under wraps.

But the character does appear very briefly in the trailer (see below).

In photos taken on set, Esme can be seen facing off with Tommy (Cillian Murphy) in a graveyard.

How and why did Esme leave?

Esme hasn’t been since episode two of series four.

She was devastated at John’s death and visited the morgue to see his dead body.

Of course, she blamed the Shelby family for John’s murder.

As they left the morgue, she appeared to take off John’s rings before informing Tommy that she would be taking her children on the road “to live with decent people”.

Esme was not present at John’s funeral.

Esme Shelby Lee in the trailer for Peaky Blinders series six (Credit: BBC One)

Why did Tommy Shelby call Esme in series 6?

At the end of episode two of series 6, viewers saw Tommy making a desperate call to Esme Shelby Lee.

Peaky Blinders fans know that Esme is a member of the gypsy Lee family.

So why was Tommy trying to contact her?

We can only assume that Tommy wants Esme’s help with daughter Ruby’s condition.

Ruby has been having visions, hearing voices, and speaking in Romany.

She believes a “Grey Man” is coming for her and her dad Tommy.

Tommy believes Ruby has the gift of sight like his Aunt Polly.

The sicker Ruby gets, the more closely Tommy wants to rely on gypsy traditions.

Which is perhaps where Esme comes in…

Peaky Blinders continues on Sundays at 9pm on BBC One.

