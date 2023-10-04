Payback star Julie Graham on finding love after husband took his own life: ‘Meeting somebody was the last thing I wanted to do’

Payback, a new ITV drama starring Julie Graham and Morven Christie, begins tonight.

The thriller will also feature Peter Mullan and Prasanna Puwanarajah. Ridley and Shetland actress Julie Graham will take on the role of Connie Morris in the new drama.

But who is she, how old is she, and what tragedy lies behind her first marriage?

Julie stars in Payback, which begins tonight (Credit: ITV)

Who is Julie Graham?

Julie Graham is a Scottish actress who’s well known to TV viewers. She started acting in 1986 when she starred in Blood Red Roses and has had an extensive TV and film career ever since, having appeared in many popular programmes.

One TV show fans may recognise the star from is the ITV sitcom Benidorm, where she took on the role of Sheron Dawson in 2016.

She also reprised her role as Rhona Kelly in Shetland for season seven last year.

Who does Julie Graham play in Payback?

Julie will play the role of Connie Morris in Payback. Connie is the wife of Cal Morris and is aware that his wealth is linked to criminal activity. The new ITV series begins tonight (October 4).

Julia has had many TV roles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How old is Julie Graham and where is she from?

Julie Graham was born on July 24 1965 in Irvine, Aryshire, in Scotland.

This means that the star is 58 years old.

What has Julie Graham been in?

Julie’s career launched after starring in Channel 4’s Blood Red Roses in 1986. She also appeared in the BBC series The Houseman’s Tale in 1987.

In 2003, Julie starred alongside Martin Clunes in the BAFTA-nominated William and Mary. The series was an ITV romantic drama that followed undertaker William Shawcross who fell for midwife Mary Gilcrest.

Many TV fans will also recognise Julie from favourites like The Bill, Casualty and Doc Martin.

She also starred in the crime fiction series Queens of Mystery on Acorn TV. Julie played the role of Cat Stone, a crime-writing aunt who helps assist Detective Sgt. Matilda Stone with her mysteries.

How much is she worth?

According to Idol Net Worth, Julie accumulated a hefty sum after her success in recent hit TV shows. The Scottish actress is apparently worth over £14 million.

Julie will play Connie Morris on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Is Julie Graham married?

Julie Graham was married to actor Joseph A Bennett from 2002 until 2015. The pair met while they were performing a play together and had two children together called Edie and Cyd.

Joseph appeared in a variety of films such as Howards End and The Last Minute. He was also in the TV show The Bill. However, in April 2015, Julie was left heartbroken after he tragically took his own life.

Scotland Yard confirmed the reports, saying at the time: “A man in his mid-40s was pronounced dead at the scene. A report has been submitted to the coroner’s officer.”

Julie eventually moved on with Davy Croket, who helped her mend her broken heart.

Julie admitted that she wasn’t expecting to fall for someone so soon after her husband’s death, but he “makes her happy”.

Talking to the Sun, she said: “He’s just lovely, gorgeous and he makes me happy. Meeting somebody was the last thing I wanted to do. I was adamant that I wanted to spend some time on my own.

“Although the year was difficult in some ways, it has been really positive too.”

The pair later got married in 2019 and are still happily together.

Payback begins tonight (October 4) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

