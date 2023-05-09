Paul Sinha has landed a major role away from The Chase on ITV, and the quiz show star will be joined by a Love Island favourite, too.

Paul will be joined by Tommy Fury on the return of Loose Men. The show is set to air during Mental Health Awareness Week, with panellists Vernon Kay and Martin Kemp returning.

Loose Men first aired in 2020, with many fans calling for it to become a permanent ITV fixture ever since. The show did return in November last year, but fans can look forward to a new run of the show very soon…

Paul Sinha will join Loose Men this May (Credit: ITV)

Loose Men to return with The Chase star Paul Sinha

Loose Men panellist Vernon Kay confirmed on today’s Loose Women that the male spin-off would return. In a promo clip, Vernon said: “The Loose Men are back, join me, Tommy, Martin and Paul.” Clips then featured of Tommy Fury admitting that they will “let their guards down”, and Martin Kemp added they will “break through the barricades” as Paul Sinha promised to “open up like never before”.

Vernon closed the clip, saying: “Yes, we’ll be feeling the fear and doing it anyway – because when it comes to us lads, loose talk can save lives.” Loose Men recently received a Royal Television Society Award for Daytime Programming. The programme also received public acclaim for discussing the taboos about men’s mental and physical health.

Previous panellists on the show include Mike Tindall, Johannes Radebe and Jordan Banjo.

Tommy Fury will also join Vernon Kay and Martin Kemp on the show (Credit: ITV)

When will Loose Men return?

ITV confirmed that Loose Men will return on Thursday, May 18 at 12:30 pm, in time for Mental Health Awareness Week. While it’s unclear if the show will return for more specials, fans will no doubt be excited for Loose Men to return.

One fan wrote: “Loose Men need to be an actual program on ITV.” Another fan added: “Why don’t they do Loose Men more often? Maybe once a week to replace Loose Women?”

Loose Men will return on Thursday, May 18 at 12:30 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

