Paul Sinha issues health update and it is good news for The Chase fans

The Chase star Paul Sinha has shared a health update with his fans on Twitter.

Paul, 53, who is also a doctor and a stand up comic, revealed in June 2019 he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

He said at the time that the bad news had left him “emotionally bewildered”. But Paul, who was just 49 at the time, expressed how he intended “to keep Chasing, keep writing and performing comedy, keep quizzing and keep being hopeless at Tasks”.

Paul – who previously lost two stone after a Type 2 diabetes diagnosis – also vowed to fight “with every breath I have”. However, the telly fave also joked that appearing on Dancing On Ice might not be possible in the future.

Paul’s Parkinson’s diagnosis

The ITV star has kept social media followers informed about his health ever since his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

He recently noted he no longer drives, and doesn’t dance any more as his movement is slowing down. Furthermore, the quizzer last month said during a podcast appearance: “I have no idea how long I’m going to be a stand up for, because I get more tired with every passing year.

“I just want to go up and do a show that is fun. Without wishing to sound bleak, my time is running out. I don’t know to what degree my time is running out. It could be five years, it could be ten. I just want to go, ‘I’m enjoying myself’. I think it’s important to end your career with no regrets.”

Now, in a new tweet shared with his followers, Paul has opened up again about aspects of his condition.

He posted: “Despite wanging on about Parkinson’s for years, I feel I ought to remind people.

“My voice is quieter and less expressive, my facial muscles slower, my right arm buggered, my overall movement, spatial awareness reduced.”

However, Paul finished off his tweet with news that will be welcome to his fans.

He added: “No change in writing jokes or answering questions.”

And his fans will always be thankful to know that – and see him on their TV screens.

