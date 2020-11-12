Paul O’Grady’s Great British Escape started on ITV last night and viewers loved it.

The For The Love Of Dogs presenter, 65, returned to screens on Wednesday (November 11) evening for the first part of his new series, which sees him sharing beautiful sights and stories from his adopted home county of Kent.

Paul O’Grady’s new ITV series started last night (Credit: ITV)

What happened in the first episode of Paul O’Grady’s new show?

In the first of six episodes, Paul introduced viewers to his incredible menagerie of animals, which includes dogs, goats and pigs.

The Merseyside-born star also explained how he ended up in Kent.

He told viewers: “I was born in a quaint little hamlet called Tranmere, which is in Birkenhead, and when I grew up I emigrated down south. I had quite good fling in London for many years, and when you work in the theatre there’s quite a good social life and you find yourself in clubs, four o’clock in the morning.

The For The Love Of Dogs star is taking viewers around his adopted home county of Kent (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Paul O’Grady reveals he’s written a children’s book in lockdown

“I got tired of that lifestyle and found myself here, in Kent, I’ve been here now for over 20 happy years. I love the place.”

During the episode, Paul took a trip in a 1935 Tiger Moth plane, flying high over the white cliffs along Kent’s coastline.

During the first episode of Paul O’Grady’s Great British Escape, the presenter flew in a Tiger Moth plane (Credit: ITV)

“It’s breathtaking and quite emotional…,” he said, recalling his grandfather, who was a pilot in the war. “You think, this is the first thing the pilots saw then they flew back from a mission in France, makes you sort of proud.”

I got tired of that lifestyle and found myself here, in Kent, I’ve been here now for over 20 happy years.

Elsewhere, the star had a go at harvesting hops and visited a bird of prey sanctuary.

“I’ve got six barn owls,” he said, explaining how he rescued one from a home where it was living in a wardrobe.

Paul O’Grady also visited a bird of prey sanctuary, where he spoke about his owls (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV viewers say about Great British Escape?

On Twitter, viewers praised both the show and Paul, who they said ‘never fails’ to make them smile.

One said: “#PaulOGrady brilliant as always #pogescape.”

Someone else wrote: “Watching the British legend #pogescape.”

A third tweeted: “#POGEscape Really enjoyed the show, and nice weather. Well done, Paul.”

Watching the British legend #pogescape — Roy Ross (@theRoyRoss) November 11, 2020

#POGEscape Really enjoyed the Show, & nice Weather. Well done Paul.👍 — Sir Conman (@ConmanSir) November 11, 2020

A fourth said: “A lovely programme about my home county. Paul O’Grady never fails to make me smile! #pogescape.”

Read more: Paul O’Grady has fans in stitches as he mocks President Trump after election defeat

Another put: “Yes Paul O’Grady, love him X #itv.”

“I couldn’t love Paul O’Grady any more,” said a sixth.

A lovely programme about my home county. Paul O’Grady never fails to make me smile! ❤️#pogescape — Emma🍀 (@missemmajv) November 11, 2020

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought of Paul O’Grady’s Great British Escape.