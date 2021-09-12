Paul O’Grady returned with his new show, Saturday Night Line Up, last night and viewers were divided.

The TV favourite hosted the first episode of his talk show as he welcomed Jack Dee, Joanna Page, Rob Rinder and Mica Paris onto the programme.

Throughout the show, the celebrities were asked to line up in order of best to worst or most to least to a variety of questions, scenarios and dilemmas.

Paul returned to our screens last night (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady show Saturday Night Line Up

Meanwhile, to win a point, the famous faces have to try and match their line up position with the order the surveyed 1000 members of the public had put them in.

There’s also a quick-fire round near the end of the show.

After that, the celeb with the most points wins and receives a Mystery Prize from Paul.

The show features four celebrity guests each week (Credit: ITV)

Last night, pregnant Gavin and Stacey actress Joanna became the winner after bagging six points.

She received a case which she could take to hospital when she gives birth to her fourth baby.

Joanna said: “I’ll tell you what, right, when I go into hospital I will take that with me.

“I will take a photo of it and I will put it on the internet so you can see it’s genuinely in there.”

Meanwhile, viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Paul’s new show.

Joanna was declared the winner last night (Credit: ITV)

Some people weren’t keen on it as one person wrote: “Well that new Paul O Grady Show was a waste of 45 minutes, puerile, cheap nonsense.”

Another said: “This is almost like a game show without any games. Bit bored now. Needs a change of format.”

A third added: “This show isn’t very good but I’m sticking it out for Paul.”

However, others loved it and were glad to have Paul back on their screens.

One tweeted: “It’s great to see #PaulOGrady host a chat show again.”

Another added: “I thought #SaturdayNightLineUp on @ITV was really good!”

One said: “I wasn’t sure if the new Paul O’Grady show would be for me but I absolutely love it. Very candid and very very funny.”

Paul O’Grady’s Saturday Night Line Up continues on ITV, Saturday September 18, at 9:35pm.

