Paul O’Grady will be ‘partying in heaven with the Queen,’ close friend says

Paul O’Grady will be ‘partying in heaven with the Queen’, his friend Linda Thorson said during an emotional GMB appearance.

The Lily Savage star suddenly died on Tuesday (March 28) at the age of 67, with his husband Andre Portasio revealing the news in a statement.

And now Linda, a close friend of the late comedian, has opened up about what she thinks he’ll be getting up to “in heaven.”

Paul sadly died earlier this week (Credit: CoverImage)

Paul O’Grady death

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (March 30), Linda spoke to hosts Susanna Reid and Adil Ray.

They’ll all be partying in heaven you know.

During the tearful interview, the 75-year-old recalled some of the last moments she shared with Paul.

Linda opened up about how Paul’s husband Andre, “worshipped” him.

She said: “He [Andre] made a speech at Paul’s 60th birthday. And Cilla [Black] was there Barabara Windsor. They’re gone. They’ll all be partying in heaven you know – and the Queen.”

Paul’s friend appeared on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

What else did Linda say about Paul ‘O Grady?

Avengers actor Linda also detailed Paul’s final hours.

She said on Good Morning Britain that she had spoken to Paul just hours before his death.

Linda tearfully said: “I can’t believe it. Just to hang up the phone and hours later, for someone to die who was so happy, full of life.

“But he died in his own bed, his husband Andre was there who he’s been with for so many years.”

Linda opened up about their relationship (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady tributes have flooded the internet

Since the news of his death, there has been an outpouring of love for the TV favourite across social media.

Among those left devastated by his death was Coronation Street star Jodie Prenger. She paid an emotional tribute to Paul on her Instagram.

“I just don’t want this to be true,” she said beneath a picture of Paul. “The world needs to be filled with Pauls.”

Meanwhile Battersea, which Paul was an ambassador for, shared their sadness in a tribute on their Twitter page.

