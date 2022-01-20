Paul O’Grady returned to screens with another emotional episode of For The Love Of Dogs on ITV last night (January 19).

The comedian was back at Battersea Dogs Home to meet some adorable four-legged friends.

And viewers couldn’t themselves as the dogs found happy endings.

Paul O’Grady returned to Battersea on For The Love Of Dogs (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady on For The Love Of Dogs

During the episode, Paul was on hand to help Poodle Woody overcome separation anxiety.

The lovable curly haired pup was later adopted by a family following an emotional goodbye with a Battersea dog trainer.

The show also featured Plummer Terrier, Jasper, with extreme guarding issues.

Meanwhile, Paul seemingly fell in love with a Bulldog with a bad case of cherry eye.

Leah had to undergo surgery to help with her irritating eye condition.

Despite the tricky operation, the Bulldog managed to pull through and was fit to be rehomed.

Paul left viewers emotional with his special bond with Leah (Credit: ITV)

Gushing over the dog, Paul said: “Whoever gets you is very lucky! She’s the business.”

Both dogs – Jasper and Leah – were thankfully adopted and sent off to loving homes.

It didn’t take long for fans to comment on the heartwarming episode.

How did Paul’s fans react?

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Every week, without fail, I cry when watching this. So lovely to see them all get homes. #POGDOGS.”

Another added: “I always end up crying watching this program. All of the happy endings fill my heart with joy.”

A third tweeted: “I do love Paul O’Grady’s For The Love Of Dogs. It always makes me happy! I am happy for Jasper, Hope and Leah!!! Love a happy ending.”

Meanwhile, others praised Paul’s approach with the dogs.

One said: “It’s so touching seeing these pups. Paul O’Grady is so genuine and witty #POGDOGS.”

A second added: “I just love how Paul is with the dogs, I’m exactly the same #POGDOGS.”

Paul O’Grady is so genuine and witty

A third shared: “I can’t tell you how much I love Paul O’Grady and #POGDOGS. And isn’t Woody adorable?”

A fourth posted: “I agree I really love this programme. Paul is wonderful with the dogs and as a dog owner no one does the programme better. Thank you Paul.”

