Paul O’Grady has delighted his Instagram fans with his latest piece of news.

The For The Love Of Dogs star is a bonafide national treasure and, after 11 years on the show, it seems the love for him is still going strong.

As a result, Paul shared his “huge” thanks on Instagram after scooping a TRIC Award.

Chuffed Paul O’Grady shared his award win with his fans on Instagram (Credit: Splash News)

Paul O’Grady shares ‘huge’ news on Instagram

Paul shared a picture of himself holding the award on his Instagram page.

In the picture, he is seen beaming as he grins from ear to ear for the camera.

Captioning the picture, Paul said he didn’t think they would “ever” win “any more awards”.

But he sounded pretty chuffed to have been proved wrong!

“Many thanks to the Public and the Panel at the TRIC Awards.

“For The Love of Dogs won in the Factual Category,” he said.

Paul ‘didn’t think it would ever’ happen

Paul then added his surprise over the win.

“The series has been going now for 11 years so I didn’t think we’d ever win any more awards.”

He then paid tribute to his pals at Battersea, including the furry four-legged kind.

“Huge thanks to everybody who works at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, to all the crew who’ve filmed over the years and of course to all those lovely Dogs and Cats,” Paul said.

Paul praised by fans and famous friends

Pals fans and friends were quick to express their delight at the news.

“Well deserved my pal,” said ex-EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison.

Gaby Roslin added: “Congratulations my darling.”

“Many congratulations Paul, so well deserved,” said another.

“Well deserved. A lovely programme from an amazing, caring gentleman,” another agreed.

“Well done Paul and all concerned with the show. I wouldn’t miss an episode,” declared another fan of the show.

“Well done to you all, it makes you laugh and shed a few tears. Hope it goes on for another 11 years,” said another.

Paul O’Grady moves on from ‘fit to kill’ Instagram rant

Paul certainly seems in a happier place than last week.

Then, he shared an epic rant to his Instagram grid after his plane was delayed.

He even declared that he was “fit to kill”!

