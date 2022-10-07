Paul O’Grady makes ‘heartbreaking’ confession about older dogs at Battersea amid cost-of-living crisis

Paul O’Grady made a heartbreaking confession about his four-legged friends at Battersea today (October 7) amid the ongoing cost of living crisis.

The comedian’s sad confession came during an appearance on Lorraine, where he was discussing his new children’s book.

Paul was on Lorraine today to discuss his new book (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady on Lorraine today

Today’s edition of Lorraine saw the Scottish host welcome Paul onto the show.

The 67-year-old was on to discuss his new children’s book – Eddie Albert and the Amazing Animal Gang: The Curse of the Smuggler’s Treasure.

“You know when everybody was writing kids’ books? I felt left out so I wrote one,” he said.

“But mine was longer than War and Peace,” he joked. “And it was so convoluted and far-fetched. Rubbish, in other words.”

However, he confessed that he was having a good time writing them, so he carried on.

When asked if he had another Eddie Albert novel planned, Paul exclaimed: “Give me a chance!”.

He then confirmed that he would be writing another soon.

Paul spoke about his four-legged friends today (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady makes sad confession on Lorraine today

Lorraine then went on to talk about Paul’s love of animals and the fact that he has five dogs.

The host then bought up the fact that Paul has been told he can’t adopt any more dogs “for your own good”.

“This is it,” Paul laughed. “Try and stop me. Really, try and stop me.”

If you can’t feed your children, you can’t feed your dog.

He then went on to reveal that there are so many puppies and older dogs in Battersea now, because people can’t afford to look after them.

“The cost of living and vet bills, they’re so high now,” he said.

“And it’s heartbreaking when you see a dog of 12 being brought in that’s obviously loved and well cared for,” he said.

“And they just can’t look after them,” he continued. “If you can’t feed your children, you can’t feed your dog.”

“It’s heartbreaking,” he added.

Paul and Camilla will be appearing together on screen at Christmas (Credit: YouTube)

Paul talks Christmas special

Lorraine then went on to discuss the upcoming Christmas special of For The Love of Dogs.

“You’re doing a massive big Christmas special aren’t you?” she asked.

“Oh yes,” Paul replied, confirming that he would in fact be appearing on screen alongside the Queen Consort, Camilla.

“She’s very nice, you know,” Paul said.

“She’s very easy to talk to,” he continued. “With everybody, with all walks of life.”

Back in February, Camilla met with Paul to visit Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

The Queen Consort was given a tour of the kennels, before she took a stroll in the woods with Paul and his pup, George.

Read more: Paul O’Grady’s wardrobe malfunction that left him with his ’trousers round his ankles’ in the middle of the road

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.